5 Sit-Down Chains People Say Make the Best Mashed Potatoes

Diners say these five sit-down chains serve mashed potatoes worth the splurge.

Sometimes the sides are better than the meals themselves, and mashed potatoes has always been a star of the table. Whether you prefer to slather them in creamy butter and flaky salt, a savory gravy, or go all out by loading them up with bacon, cheese, and chives, restaurants tend to have their own spin on this famous side. Believe it or not, they’re quite easy to mess up. Here are the mashed potatoes that are delicious and worth splurging on.



Claim Jumper

The steakhouse is known for delivering quality dishes to their diners. Claim Jumper maintains their positive reputation, with one Reddit reviewer stating that if you’re on the west coast, you should get to “Claim [Jumper]!” More specifically, for their flavorful “garlic smashed potatoes.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Outback Steakhouse

With a loyal following, Outback Steakhouse serves some tasty mashed potatoes to pair with their cuts. One reviewer said, while discussing their positive experience, that the “mashed potatoes were delicious,” capping their review by stating, “excellent dinner!” Another person said, “from the succulent medium rare steaks to the loaded mashed potatoes with a hint of sour cream and a splash of cheese. The mac and cheese is wet and tangy. Muy bien!!”

Morton’s

Morton’s The Steakhouse has mashed potatoes for a side dish that diners rave about. One said, “split the sides with someone unless you choose mashed potatoes (which are delicious!).” Another commented on an elevated version of the mashed potatoes, saying “the hamachi crudo, broiled scallops, cajun ribeye, kanpachi, lobster mac and cheese, and king crab mashed potatoes were all so delicious!”

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse has some delicious food for a chain (easily some of my personal favorite ribs from a chain restaurant). One reviewer backs this on Facebook, saying “can never go wrong with a good steak, mashed potatoes and Mac and cheese 🤤😋 From longhorn steak house,” in a review.

Texas Roadhouse

When referring to Texas Roadhouse, a review on TikTok gave the mashed potatoes a strong score when ranking everything ordered from the well-known chain. “Mashed potatoes 10/10: If I knew this whole time it was served loaded I would have gotten it every time,” she said on a video of her creating an epic cheese pull.