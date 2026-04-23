Texas Roadhouse steak orders that deliver premium taste for less.

Prices are going up everywhere, especially in restaurants. Over the past few years, dining out has become increasingly expensive, especially at high-end steakhouse restaurants, due to the soaring cost of beef. While many restaurants are suffering, Texas Roadhouse is thriving. Why? The Lone Star state-inspired steakhouse offers competitive pricing on high-quality steak dinners and some of the best value among chain restaurants. What are the best orders? Here are 7 Texas Roadhouse steaks that rival any fancier steakhouse chain.

Bone-In Ribeye

The Bone-In Ribeye is a delicacy. The 20-ounce cut of their “juicy, flavorful ribeye” is served on the bone for “extra flavor,” the menu reads. It is cooked to your preference and served with a choice of two hearty sides. “I almost always order the ribeye and it’s never disappointed,” one said. “I went to Texas Roadhouse back in January for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost,” writes another.

Filet Mignon

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The Dallas Filet is a popular order for customers who appreciate a super tender, buttery piece of meat. “Coming from someone who has always loved this place and has worked there, THE DALLAS FILET, MEDIUM RARE. My mouth is literally watering rn thinking about it,” writes a Redditor.

Filet Medallions

The Filet Medallions, which come with three 3-ounce medallions of filet, “a total of 9 oz of Filet that costs $1 less than the 8oz Filet,” are a great value, per a Reddit feed. The tender chunks of beef are served on a bed of rice and come with two sides and a choice of sauce. “You can also pay a small upcharge to add 1x more 3oz medallion which price varies but is a great way to ensure leftovers or a very hearty meal for a great bang for the buck and is very easily slept on menu item,” they reveal.

Roadkill Chopped Steak

The Road Kill chopped steak dinner is a steal compared to other items on the Texas Roadhouse menu. For just $13.99, the hearty dinner comes with chopped steak smothered with sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms, and Jack cheese, served with your choice of two sides.

USDA Choice Sirloin

For a super-affordable yet delicious meal, diners order the Hand-Cut Sirloin. The meal starts at $14.49 for a 6-ounce lean, juicy steak served with a choice of two sides. An 8-ounce is $16.99, and an 11-ounce is $19.99.

New York Strip

The New York Strip is another no-fail crowd-pleaser at Texas Roadhouse, which you can ensure is cut to order if you request a specific size. “For example, 16oz ribeye + 2oz for an small additional cost per oz that varies per restaurant/region and you will get an 18 oz that will be cut the moment that server puts in the order,” they said.

Grilled Steak Kabobs

The Steak Kabob, $15.49, is another delicious and value-driven item on the menu. It comes with marinated steak, onion, mushroom, tomato, red pepper, and green pepper served over seasoned rice with a choice of one side. “For me, at least, the real hidden gem is the kabobs. Somehow, they always seem to nail the cook, and I love the charred veggies,” reveals one Redditor.