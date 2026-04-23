5 Chain Restaurants That Have a “Friday Fish Fry” Every Day

Enjoy crispy fried fish any day of the week at these popular chains.

Many restaurants, especially across the Midwest and the South, have incredible Friday fish fries, rooted in the Catholic tradition of abstaining from meat on Fridays. Several chains offer these seafood staple meals every day, diners who want to eat delicious fried fish every day can do so, with all the tasty sides like french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, and more. If you’re craving a top-quality crispy fish meal for excellent value all week long, here are five chain restaurants that have a Friday fish fry every day.

Black Bear Diner

Aside from the typical Friday fish specials, Black Bear Diner offers large portions of delicious fried fish all week long. The Fish & Chips plate is made with battered fried cod served with French fries, homemade coleslaw, and homemade tartar sauce. Those who want to stick to all-you-can eat Friday fish fries can opt for the Hand-Breaded Fish Fry, made with breaded pollock fillets served with French fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw and tartar.

Bob Evans

Diners at Bob Evans can enjoy the Fish Fry Platter all week long. While many chains use pollock, this option is made with three wild caught Alaska cod fillets with a light, flaky, pub-style batter. This meal includes two onion rings, dill tartar sauce and a lemon wedge, served with your choice of two sides and dinner rolls.

Culver’s

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Culver’s diners can feast on delicious fried Atlantic cod all week, from the North Atlantic Cod Dinner to the North Atlantic Cod Sandwich. The chain also has a popular Walleye sandwich during Lent fans rave about. “Culver’s over all is better than most. One of the best things about moving to the Midwest has been the Culver’s,” one fan said.

Village Inn

Village Inn keeps fried fish on the menu year-round, all week long.The chain’s Crispy Cod Sandwich contains a delicious golden-fried cod fillet topped with tartar sauce and coleslaw on a grilled Brioche bun, served with seasoned French fries. There’s also Honey Butter Shrimp & Grits on the seafood specials menu.

JJ Fish & Chicken

Diners at JJ Fish & Chicken can enjoy that Friday Fish Fry deliciousness all week long. “Our menu includes crispy fried chicken wings, delicious chicken tenders, succulent catfish, fried fish and even jumbo shrimp. If that isn’t enough, JJ Fish & Chicken also offers mouthwatering sandwiches, including fried or grilled chicken and fish fillets,” the chain says.