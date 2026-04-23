6 Popular BBQ Chains With the Best “Mountains of Meat” for Under $15

These BBQ chains serve generous meat platters and sandwiches for under $15.

One of the best things about a good BBQ restaurant, aside from the food being delicious, is that it’s usually not too expensive. In fact, you can walk into most grat BBQ joints and walk out with a full tummy of meat and all the fixings for under $15. If you are craving a huge plate of BBQ meat, whether that consists of chicken, pulled pork, or brisket, there are a handful of chains to satisfy it. Here are 6 popular BBQ chais with the best mountains of meat for under $15.

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ serves hickory-smoked pork, chicken, and ribs at fair prices, with endless options under $15. Choose from pulled and sliced pork and ribs cooked in multiple styles, wet, dry, St. Louis-style, or baby back, smoked beef brisket, chicken, and turkey breast, burgers, wings, pulled-pork egg rolls, and delicious sides, plus an unlimited salad bar. BBQ Plates start at $13.49.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit, a Texas-based chain with wood-burning hickory pits, is famous for serving delicious BBQ with complimentary ice cream and rolls with meals. One Redditor called it “solid” and several swear by its low prices and delicious food. “Very good, my wife and I go to smokehouses all over the USA. Certainly for the offerings you will get here. It’s pretty good.” You can also order piles of meat a la carte, including a half-pound of pulled pork for $14.50 or one-quarter pound brisket for $8.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ, a popular barbecue joint with patriotic flair, is a fan of national BBQ lovers. “The food was the best I had ever tasted. The brisket was incredible and the pork was seasoned really nicely,” one diner says. The majority of menu items are under $15, including the brisket meal, which comes with an entree serving of meat and cornbread for $14.19, and five baby back ribs for $14.79. Sides are served a la carte, with most priced around $3.50.

Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q

Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q specializies in chicken and pork meals. Order the Regular BBQ Plate with six ounces of southern style hand pulled pork BBQ with two sides and six hushpuppies for $10.49 or try the Combo Fried White Plate, which comes with four ounces of pork with two pieces of hand breaded white meat chicken and the same fixings for $12.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s, a nationally beloved BBQ chain, has lots of affordable options for ribs, brisket, and award-winning sauces. “It’s the only ‘chain’ BBQ restaurant I’ll eat at,” one Redditor says. The one meat platter and combo served with one side and a Corn Bread Muffin is just $13.29, while the two meat version is just $15.29. You can also get the Texas Beef Brisket Sandwich Topped with meat sauce for $13.29 or the Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich Topped with Rich & Sassy® sauce for $10.99.

City BBQ

City Barbeque serves fresh-smoked meats in generous portions, with locations in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin. “We don’t limit ourselves to any particular region or style, but instead try to showcase the breadth and depth of barbecue found across the country,” the restaurant says. A solid choice, for just $15.99 is the two-meat sampler, which includes your choice of two meats plus two sides.