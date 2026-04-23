5 Best Chain Restaurants for Mother’s Day, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend top restaurant chains for Mother’s Day dining experiences.

Mother’s Day is typically a time to go out and celebrate the moms in your life, but with so many dining options available, it can be hard to decide where to go. From relaxed breakfast spots to upscale chains, the right restaurant should offer good food, a comfortable atmosphere, and an easy, stress-free experience that lets everyone focus on spending time together. Here are the top five spots to consider for Mother’s Day, according to Melanie Portman, chef and recipe developer at Droolrecipes.com.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

Known for an elevated dining experience with high-quality seafood, well-prepared steaks, and a polished atmosphere, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood is serving a Mother’s Day two-course brunch until 2 p.m., with the full dinner menu available all day. “Eddie V’s is the pick when you want Mother’s Day to feel genuinely special,” says Chef Melanie. “The seafood is impeccably fresh, the service is the kind that makes your mother feel like the only person in the room, and the atmosphere has that quiet elegance that says you planned.” She adds, “For a mom who appreciates a real dining experience over a crowded brunch buffet, this is the reservation to make.”

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is offering a two-course prix fixe menu for $55 for adults and $17 for children.”The Capital Grille understands that Mother’s Day is about the experience as much as the food,” Chef Melanie says. “Dry-aged steaks, an exceptional wine list, and a level of service that never feels rushed. My recommendation for the mom who deserves to be treated like a guest, not a number on a reservation list.”

Perry’s Steakhouse

Perry’s Steakhouse is opening early at 11 a.m. for Mother’s Day and serving a 10 oz. Filet Stuffed Roast $49 (per person) Filet Mignon stuffed with sautéed spinach, wild mushrooms, garlic, onions, fresh herbs and three cheeses, served with Truffle Merlot Demi-glace. The full menu will also be available. “Perry’s brings out their Mother’s Day specials, and they earn it,” says Chef Melanie. “The pork chop alone is legendary — thick-cut, carved tableside, with that caramelized crust that takes days to prepare. For a family that wants a celebratory meal with real showmanship, Perry’s delivers every time.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

IHOP

For something more casual, IHOP never disappoints. From March 30 to June 28, the chain is offering a deal on gift cards. Buy a $25 card and get a $5 one for free. “IHOP is the pick for families with kids who want Mom to sleep in and still have a real celebration,” says Chef Menalie. “The menu is wide enough for everyone, the hours work for any schedule, and there’s something genuinely sweet about the whole family squeezing into a booth over pancakes on a Sunday morning.” She adds, “Sometimes the most memorable Mother’s Day meals are the least fancy ones.”

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy is always a great experience and it’s a chain Chef Melaine highly recommends. “The family-style portions mean the table is full, everyone is sharing, and the meal feels like the Sunday lunches she probably grew up with,” she explains. “The chicken parmesan and baked ziti alongside a bottle of Chianti — that’s a Mother’s Day she’ll remember.”