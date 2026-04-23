5 Restaurant Chains with the Best Gumbo, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best chain restaurants serving gumbo, from Bubba Gump to Yats.

Gumbo is rich, deeply flavorful, and packed with variety in every bite. This iconic dish from Louisiana cuisine isn’t for everyone, but for those who love bold, slow-simmered comfort food, it’s hard to beat. Gumbo isn’t a menu staple across the U.S., but some chains have found ways to bring their own versions of the classic to a wider audience—offering everything from seafood-heavy bowls to spicy, sausage-filled takes that stay true to its Southern roots. “A standout gumbo starts with a deeply developed roux, cooked low and slow until it reaches that rich, nutty, chocolate-brown color that defines the dish,” Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, explains. “From there, layers of flavor build with the holy trinity of vegetables, smoky sausage, and tender proteins, all simmered until perfectly balanced.” He adds, “The result is a soulful, comforting dish with bold Cajun character and just enough spice to keep every bite interesting.” If a craving hits and you’re in the mood for a good gumbo, here are the spots that serve the best, according to Chef Dennis.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. does more than serve delicious food. It’s a memorable, playful dining experience inspired by “Forrest Gump” and serving must-have gumbo. Mama Blue’s Shrimp Gumbo includes fish, Andouille sausage, poached shrimp, okra and steamed rice, and Chef Dennis raves about it. “Bubba Gump’s Mama Blue’s Shrimp Gumbo leans into a lighter, seafood-forward style, featuring tender shrimp in a savory, well-seasoned broth,” he says. “It is approachable and familiar, making it a great entry point for diners looking to enjoy gumbo in a casual, coastal-inspired setting.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

BB’s Tex-Orleans

BB’s Tex-Orleans blends Texas comfort food with bold New Orleans-style Cajun flavors in a casual, approachable way. The menu is known for dishes like po’boys, gumbo, crawfish, and fried seafood, all seasoned with a heavier Cajun influence than you’d find in typical Texas comfort food spots. There are a few locations in the Lone Star State, and Chef Dennis highly recommends a regional chain. “Maw Maw Gumbo showcases a bold fusion of Cajun and Texas flavors, anchored by a darker roux and smoky depth,” he says. “Loaded with meats and robust seasoning, it is a rich, full-bodied gumbo that delivers comfort and big flavor in every spoonful.”

The Lost Cajun

The Lost Cajun is a small Cajun-inspired restaurant chain that began as a gumbo shop in Frisco, CO, and has since expanded to a limited number of locations across the United States. The Lost Cajun specializes in Louisiana-style comfort food, with gumbo among its signature dishes. “The restaurant offers several gumbo options, typically including seafood and meat-based varieties, allowing guests to choose different styles depending on their preference,” says Chef Dennis. “It’s known for serving hearty, traditional Cajun flavors in a casual, counter-service setting.”

Yats

Yats is a small regional chain with locations in Ohio and Indiana. According to Chef Dennis, “Yats takes a no-frills approach with their Chicken and Sausage Gumbo, focusing on bold seasoning and hearty portions.” He adds, “Thick, spicy, and deeply satisfying, it is a comforting, flavor-packed version that stays true to Cajun roots.”

Voodoo Bayou

Voodoo Bayou has multiple locations across Florida and serves an impressive gumbo, says Chef Dennis.”Voodoo Bayou’s Gumbo Ya Ya embraces a classic Cajun style, typically featuring chicken and sausage in a deeply flavored, slow-simmered base,” he explains. “With its rich roux and layered spices, it delivers an authentic and indulgent gumbo experience that feels both traditional and memorable.”