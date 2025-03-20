7 McDonald's Items Ranked by How Much Shoppers Love Them

McDonald's is the most popular fast-food company in the United States, and fans are obsessed with the huge variety on the menu, from fan-favorite sandwiches and burgers to chicken and sweet sides. In a Reddit thread with 385 answers, McDonald's fans discussed what their all-time favorite menu items are, and Eat This, Not That is ranking them based on which ones got the most positive mentions. Here are the 7 best McDonald's menu items, starting from least and ending with the best.

Fries

McDonald's fries are iconic for good reason—they frequently come up as one of the best fast-food fries you can get (many fans are begging for them to be cooked in tallow again). "Apparently it depends where you go, but McD fries are, hands down, the best you will ever get from a fast food place. Assuming they're made to order," one Redditor said. "Nothing beats McDonald's fries when they are fresh and piping hot," another agreed. "Anytime I order fries, I always ask them to drop a fresh batch of fries for me. They will always do that which is awesome. Not sure how many people know this or not but it's a legit game changer."

Filet-O-Fish

McDonald's iconic Filet-O-Fish sandwich comes in at number 6, with many customers choosing to either have two at a time, or get an extra fish patty in their sandwich. "Filet-O-Fish of course," one shopper said. "Toss up between Filet of Fish and a Quarter Pounder," another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chicken McNuggets

The Chicken McNuggets come in at number 5, with many fans choosing the 20-nug boxes for some delicious dipping fun. "Chicken nuggets with mostly sweet & sour, but a few in the buffalo for fun. Fries with ketchup, and the occasional dip in the S&S. An ideal meal included a Dr Pepper. Classic, never disappointing," one Redditor said.

McDouble

McDoubles are wildly popular with McDonald's fans, who often like to order two at a time. "McDouble extra onion and a McChicken extra mayo. Since high school homie," one Redditor shared. "2 McDoubles, small fry. Throw out bottom buns and combine into a quadruple 😋," another intrepid fan recommended.

McChicken

Coming in at number 3, the McChicken sandwich is a firm fan-favorite with McDonald's customers. "Either a 4 piece nugget with BBQ sauce or McChicken with light mayo and extra lettuce. Fries MUST be made to order," one Redditor said. "2 McChickens extra mayo, or triple cheeseburger extra onions and pickles," another recommended.

Big Mac

This was a close one! The Big Mac takes the number 2 spot, with fans still loving the classic McDonald's menu staple. "I wish I could still enjoy McDonald's I have celiac now but my favorite was always the Big Mac combo. 🥴 I miss it," one fan said. "Big Mac Meal with a Large Coke and Large Fries. Will also get me a Strawberry or Chocolate milkshake with that," another said.

Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese

It's official: McDonald's customers are obsessed with the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese. "Double Quarter Pounder, add Mac sauce," one fan said. "Double Quarter w/cheese w/ extra patty, extra slice of cheese. No pickle, no mustard and diced onions instead of slivered. Usually have to reassemble before eating because most McDonald's employees stack burgers like a hand of playing cards," one scrupulous Redditor said.