I Tried the 5 Healthiest McDonald's Orders & These 2 Were Surprisingly Tasty

Sometimes, on your busiest days, all you need is a quick, affordable meal that requires no effort. In moments like these, fast food can be a lifesaver. With over 13,000 locations nationwide, McDonald's is often the most convenient choice. While it's known for being inexpensive and tasty, McDonald's isn't exactly famous for offering nutritious options. However, there are still some "healthier" McDonald's menu items you can turn to when you're in a pinch.

Recommending the healthiest orders at McDonald's is one thing, but what about how they actually taste? For example, the Classic Hamburger might have 500 fewer calories than the Double Quarter Pounder, but is it satisfying? And does the lower-fat Egg McMuffin still hit the spot like the Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddle? Instead of just suggesting healthier options, I decided to taste-test these items myself to see which ones are truly worth ordering.

I grabbed five menu items from McDonald's recommended by our expert dietitians. As a disclaimer, although our dietitians rarely, if ever, eat at McDonald's, they offered their insights on the best choices from a nutritional standpoint. After getting their suggestions, I put each item to the test to see if it's something I'd personally order again.

The 'Healthy' McDonald's Items I'd Order Again

Egg McMuffin

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 310

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 770 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 17 g

What makes it healthy: The Egg McMuffin is a lower-calorie breakfast option with a good balance of protein and carbs. It also provides key nutrients like choline and vitamin B12 from the egg.

My experience: I really enjoy the flavor of the Egg McMuffin, especially after adding a little bit of hot sauce. It's the perfect blend of salty and savory, with the bacon (which I chose to keep for extra protein) and the perfectly toasted English muffin. I have to admit, I love a slice of melted American cheese on a breakfast sandwich. Overall, while I usually prefer breakfasts with more protein, this is a solid choice when you need a quick, satisfying meal on a busy morning.

What our dietitians say: "An Egg McMuffin can check the box when I'm in a pinch and need something to satisfy my cravings quickly. I order mine sans bacon because I don't eat pork, and I enjoy the combo of a real egg, cheese, and English muffin. I get a combo of protein, fats, and carbs to help tame my hunger, and I get key nutrients like choline, iodine, and vitamin B12 from this sandwich. Relatively speaking, it's not incredibly high in calories either," says Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN.

Deluxe McCrispy (without mayo)

Nutrition (Per order without mayo) :

Calories : 430

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 980 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 27 g

What makes it healthy: The Deluxe McCrispy Chicken Sandwich is a high-protein fast-food sandwich with 27 grams of protein and fewer calories than other fried chicken options. Skipping the mayo helps reduce the fat content, making it a better choice.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

My experience: If I ever needed a quick sandwich to satisfy a fast-food craving, I could definitely see myself ordering this one again. The fillet is a whole piece of white meat chicken, unlike the McChicken patty, which is made from a blend of ingredients. At first glance, the McChicken may seem healthier because it's lower in calories, but it only has 14 grams of protein, whereas the Deluxe McCrispy has 27. Without mayo, it totals 430 calories. However, the sandwich was a bit dry without the mayo, so I recommend ordering a side of one of their lower-calorie sauces like spicy buffalo or tangy barbecue.

What our dietitians say: "The Deluxe McCrispy Chicken without mayo offers a quick and convenient high-protein option, with 26 grams of protein and 470 calories," says Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD. Although the real butter and fried chicken add extra fat and calories, this is still a solid high-protein option for those in need of a quick, convenient meal, she adds.

The 'Healthy' McDonald's Items I Wasn't Impressed By

McDonald's Fruit and Maple Oatmeal

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 320

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 64 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 31 g)

Protein : 6 g

What makes it healthy: This McDonald's Fruit and Maple Oatmeal is a low-fat, high-fiber breakfast option. It includes real fruit, providing natural sweetness and 5 grams of fiber to help with digestion.

My experience: I wouldn't say this oatmeal was bad, but I wasn't impressed enough to order it again. The flavor and texture were standard, and without the toppings, it felt bland. The diced apples and cranberries added some nice sweetness and texture, but it still tasted like a basic bowl of oatmeal. While it packs more fiber than most fast-food breakfasts—a nutrient that is important for gut health, digestion, and satiety—I personally prefer a meal with more protein, as 6 grams just isn't enough for me.

What our dietitians say: "The McDonald's Fruit and Maple Oatmeal stands out as one of the healthier options on their menu because it offers a balance of nutrients with relatively fewer calories," says Sabat. "With 320 calories, it provides a substantial amount of energy, primarily from 64 grams of carbohydrates, which can fuel your body in the morning. The oatmeal includes real fruits like apples, raisins, and cranberries, adding natural sweetness, fiber, and vitamins without relying on processed sugars."

6-Piece Chicken Nuggets

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 250

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 500 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 14 g

What makes it healthy: A 6-piece order of McNuggets contains 14 grams of protein and only 250 calories, making it a decent option if you want to keep calories in check.

My experience: It's been at least a couple of decades since I last tried the McNuggets from McDonald's, and I was hoping the nostalgia would kick in and make this a good experience, but I have to admit that I just wouldn't order these on my own. Maybe it's partially because I'm sad about them forgetting the buffalo dipping sauce that I ordered, but I just didn't like the flavor or texture of these. The flavor doesn't taste very much like chicken, which isn't surprising since white meat chicken only makes up 45% of the nugget itself, and the texture is a bit chewy for my liking.

I do like that they have only 250 calories and still provide 14 grams of protein, and as Young mentioned, these can be a great way to satisfy some fast-food cravings while sticking to your nutrition goals. If you're someone who enjoys the flavor of these nuggets, I could actually see them working as a snack more than a meal because of how small the actual order is.

What our dietitians say: "A 6-piece portion of the McDonald's McNuggets can satisfy cravings without overdoing it on calories, especially if paired with a lighter side," says Lisa Young, PhD, RDN.

Classic Hamburger

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 250

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 510 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 12 g

What makes it healthy: The Classic Hamburger is one of McDonald's lower-calorie options, with 250 calories and 12 grams of protein. It's also free from trans fats, making it a lighter choice compared to their larger burgers.

My experience:I actually liked the taste of McDonald's hamburger. The simplicity of the ketchup, pickles, and onions worked well, and the patty was flavorful. However, the burger itself was quite small, and at only 250 calories, it didn't feel substantial enough as a meal. Unfortunately, McDonald's doesn't offer many healthier sides to pair it with—apple slices and fries are your only options, neither of which are very filling. A small order of fries has only 3 grams of protein and 230 calories, while an order of apple slices provides zero protein and fiber and only 15 calories.

What our dietitians say: "The McDonald's Classic Hamburger is one of the healthiest burger options on their menu because it's simple and lower in calories compared to other burger offerings. At just 250 calories and 12 grams of protein, it provides a reasonable amount of energy and protein without the excess fat, sodium, and calories found in larger burgers," says Sabat. "The burger is topped with basic, lower-calorie condiments like ketchup, mustard, pickles, and onions, which add flavor without significant calories or unhealthy ingredients."

