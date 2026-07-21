7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Best Old-School Steakhouse Classics

Enjoy timeless sides, starters, and cuts at these top-rated spots.

There’s something about old-school steakhouse dishes that just make a meal special: We’re talking about menu items like creamed spinach, shrimp cocktail, French onion soup, tableside Caesar salad or wedge salad, and more. If you want to enjoy your perfectly-cooked steak with unabashedly classic sides that are packed with not just nostalgia but exceptional flavor, the following spots have that perfect festive vibe every time: Here are seven chains serving the best old-school steakhouse classics.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Lawry’s The Prime Rib is known for old-school, delicious prime rib and sides carved and prepared tableside. “Going to Lawry’s is like being transported back in time. The restaurant reminded me of 1930’s decor. Our party of 4 each had a different cut of prime rib and all of the beef was cooked to perfection and very tender. The mashed potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, creamed corn were all very tasty,” one diner said.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

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Morton’s The Steakhouse is another restaurant that serves old-school classics like Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail and Jumbo Lump Crab Cake. “The food simply phenomenal. The porkchop and crab cakes was cooked to perfection, flavorful, and exactly what you’d expect from a high-end steakhouse,” one fan said.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar serves up exceptional steaks with classic sides like the Colossal Shrimp Cocktail and Chopped Wedge Salad. “We had the bone-in ribeye, lobster, brussel sprouts, and the lava cake!! Everything was delicious!!” one fan raved.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse is known for some of the best steakhouse classic sides you can get, like the Sizzling Crab Cakes, Shrimp Cocktail, Chop Salad and more. “The crab cakes and mushrooms were excellent. I think the ribeye is more tender than the ribeye T bone,” one fan shared.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Diners at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse can indulge in classic sides like Oysters Rockefeller and Blue Cheese Lettuce Wedge. “The bone in ribeye steak was cooked perfectly and that bread was ridiculously delicious. It’s a real old school Vegas vibe with the booths but the restaurant is very updated and clean,” one fan said.

The Palm

The Palm has delicious steaks and classic side dishes and starters, like the Steakhouse Wedge and Broiled Jumbo Maine Lobster. “Outstanding as usual with excellent service. We had the lobster and steak and then sides of creamed corn, creamed spinach and escalloped potatoes,” one fan shared.

Smith & Wollensky

The steaks and sides at Smith & Wollensky are the epitome of old-school steakhouse gems, from the Clams Casino to the Loaded Baked Potato Gratin. “The perfect meal requires three things: maximum hunger, the company of loved ones, and excellent food. Even lacking the first two today, I was astonished,” one diner said.