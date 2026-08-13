5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chicken Cordon Bleu, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the chains serving standout chicken cordon bleu dishes.

Chicken Cordon Bleu may have originated as a classic French-inspired entrée, but plenty of restaurant chains have found creative ways to bring its signature flavors to their menus. Whether it’s a traditional breaded chicken breast stuffed with ham and Swiss or a sandwich or pizza inspired by the same combination, the best versions deliver the rich, savory balance that makes the dish so enduring. To find out which chains do it best, Eat This, Not That! asked Steve Ingber, Executive Chef & Owner, MileHighCook, to share his top picks.

Mimi’s Cafe

For diners looking for the most traditional take on Chicken Cordon Bleu, Mimi’s Cafe delivers a version that stays true to the classic recipe. “Mimi’s Cafe puts a classic spin on Chicken Cordon Bleu with a crispy breaded chicken breast wrapped around thinly sliced ham and melted Swiss cheese,” says Chef Steve. “Finished with a creamy Dijon mustard sauce, the entrée balances crunchy, creamy, and tangy flavors while staying true to the traditional French-inspired dish.”

Arby’s

Chicken Cordon Bleu doesn’t always have to be served as a knife-and-fork entrée. According to Chef Steve, Arby’s proves the classic flavor combination works just as well in sandwich form. “Arby’s version is a sandwich, not a cutlet, and I respect that they did not pretend otherwise,” he says. “It hits the same salt and fat notes without faking a stuffed breast that would come out dry anyway.”

Potbelly

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Potbelly also puts its own deli-inspired spin on Chicken Cordon Bleu by turning the classic combination into a toasted sandwich. But you can only find it under the “underground menu” on their app. “Potbelly toasts theirs, and heat is what turns ham and Swiss from a cold cut into cordon bleu,” says Chef Steve. “The deli mustard does the job Dijon cream does on the classic plate.”

Golden Corral

Golden Corral‘s is a comforting classic that has long been a favorite among diners. It’s not an everyday item, so when you see it, grab seconds. “Cordon bleu is a buffet dish at heart,” Chef Steve states. “Holding a breaded stuffed breast under heat without drying it out is hard, and the ham and cheese inside act like insulation.”

Papa Johns

Chicken Cordon Bleu isn’t limited to sandwiches and entrées. Papa Johns transforms the familiar flavors into a specialty pizza that captures the spirit of the classic dish in an unexpected way. The chain first introduced the pizza in 2010 and offers it from time to time as a limited special. “The pizza has chicken, ham and Swiss over cream sauce with cordon bleu logic on a crust,” Chef Steve explains. “Using white sauce instead of red is what makes it work, because tomato would fight the ham and bury the cheese.”