I Ate 7 New Fast-Food Items and This Is the One You Gotta Try Now

Fast food restaurants bring both consistency and surprise. They love to sprinkle in some new items to keep us interested. With social media and articles (just like this one) it makes it a little easier to keep up on the trends and new item releases at restaurants like Arby's, KFC, Pizza Hut, and more.

We tried 7 new items that have been added to fast food restaurants recently to see how they rank compared to each other. From Domino's and Pizza Hut, to Arby's and Taco Bell, some items were definitely better than others.

Pizza Hut Chicago Tavern-Style Pizza

Nutrition Facts are based on a slice of the Ultimate Large Chicago Tavern-Style pizza:

Calories : 130

Fat : 7g

Sodium : 330mg

Carbs : 11g

Protein : 6g

I've been a long time fan of Pizza Hut. It might be that nostalgia factor of going in and getting a personal pan as a kid. That said, I really haven't ventured out much past the salad bar and pan pizzas. In my opinion, there's really no other option than that pan pizza. When they came up with a new Chicago Tavern Style Pizza, I thought it's time to try something new from the chain and see how it holds up.

The Look:

It's extremely thin. I can see how the name might be a little confusing to people at first glance that aren't familiar with the pizza scene in Chicago. When you hear Chicago, you think of a deep dish pizza. Although tavern style is in the name and that could be the fault of the buyer, I feel like it might be better to rephrase this as something that signifies how thin the pizza really is.

The Taste:

The overall taste just wasn't there for me. I grew up eating the pan pizzas from chains or Buffalo style pizza which has a thicker pillowy crust, and they're just so flavorful and delicious. This was just not there texture wise. It gave the flavor and feel of school pizza back in the day or a frozen pizza. However, I will say it might depend on preference. We shared some with my mother in law and she loved the thinness and the seasoning. It can just depend on what you generally go for!

Price Point:

Cost of item: $22.57 (with two toppings on half, a little extra cheese)

Domino's New York Style Pizza

Nutrition facts can vary based on customization and toppings, but Domino's has a calculator where you can put in your exact order. Below is based on a slice from a medium cheese New York style pizza (6 slices).

Calories : 190

Fat : 8g

Sodium : 330mg

Carbs : 21g

Protein : 8g

The New New York Style Pizza at Domino's was created to replace the Brooklyn style pizza. I'm lucky enough to go to New York regularly for my job, so I was excited to see how close they came to the real deal.

The Look:

At first glance, it looked like they nailed it. We ordered a half cheese, half pepperoni and mushroom New York style pizza, and although the slices were definitely much smaller than you'd get in New York, they still had the thinness I look for. They were definitely not quite as firm as New York pizza, but it still looked delicious and fresh.

The Taste:

The crust was ever so slightly underdone, but I will say I think they nailed the thinness when it comes to New York style. The slices were definitely smaller, but I love the thinner crust that can still handle toppings. All in all, it was just ok. Maybe I would have felt differently if the crust was cooked slightly longer, but I wasn't really impressed. I would go with something else the next time I order.

Price Point:

Cost of item: $16.49 (with two toppings on half)

Domino's Parmesan Stuffed Crust Pizza

Nutrition facts can vary based on customization and toppings, but Domino's has a calculator where you can put in your exact order. Below is based on a slice from a medium cheese parmesan stuffed crust pizza (8 slices).



Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 320

Fat : 17g

Sodium : 570mg

Carbs : 29g

Protein : 12g

To be blunt, I generally go for Pizza Hut vs Domino's. Putting personable preference aside for a moment, Domino's certainly brings their fair share of new menu items to the table that deserve to be considered.

The Look:

Although admittedly, a little late to the game, they finally came out with a stuffed crust pizza. At first glance, it looks amazing. Fresh, piping hot, and the crust is absolutely bulging with tons of gooey cheese and Parmesan seasoning.

The Taste:

After sinking my teeth into it, I have a few points to make. I will say that the crust was slightly underdone, which could be our location. Truthfully, I had the same issue with the other Domino's Pizza on the list (New York style). I really wanted an epic cheese pull when I bit into that crust and I didn't get it. It felt like biting into a cheese stick that was kind of room temperature even though the rest of the pizza was hot. Admittedly, I'm not the biggest fan of stuffed crust to begin with, but this was just ok. .

Price Point:

Cost of item: $18.24 (with two toppings on half)

KFC Cherry Pie Poppers

Nutrition Facts (4 piece):



Calories : 280

Fat : 18g

Sodium : 160mg

Carbs : 28g

Protein : 4g

Sometimes you just need a little something to pair with all the savory. The new Cherry Pie Poppers at KFC are a good option for a sweet treat on the go. The fact that they are bite size is convenient. They're less messy to eat, kind of like a sweet version of a chicken nugget.

The Look:

They look like tiny danishes with a cherry filling. When I opened the box, they looked a little bit squished. I was hoping for a bit more of a crisp on the crust, but putting four hot cherry bites into a cramped box will make them heat each other up and take away any crunch that was there.

The Taste:

Overall, I did enjoy the flavor of these. They were kind of like a pop tart or a toaster strudel minus the frosting, with that still delicious, but ever so slightly artificial cherry filling taste. I could see how this would be delicious after having some salty, crispy fried chicken.

Price Point:

Cost of item: $2.49

KFC Saucy Chicken Sandwiches (Korean BBQ)

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 620

Fat : 27g

Sodium : 1580mg

Carbs : 61g

Protein : 34g

KFC really does nail the fried chicken, so it shouldn't be surprising that their chicken sandwiches are also something to highlight. If you're not in the mood for a bucket of fried chicken, or you want something that's easy to eat on the go, the new saucy chicken sandwiches are the way to go. I tasted the Korean barbecue, and it didn't disappoint.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Look:

At first glance, the sandwich wasn't too saucy. For something with saucy in the name, I kind of thought the entire piece of chicken would be tossed in sauce, but it was really just a little slather on one of the buns. There was a tiny bit of mayo off to the one side and two pickle chips, leaving me wanting a little bit more. That said the piece of chicken that was on the sandwich was massive, putting other chicken sandwiches to shame.

The Taste:

The flavor was definitely there, I just kind of wanted a little bit more of an even distribution when it came to the sauce and pickles. That said, the chicken was very crispy and delicious. The barbecue sauce added a tanginess to the sandwich and the pickles, some acidity. I would definitely order this again.

Price Point:

Cost of item: $6.19

Taco Bell Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Sliders

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 410

Fat : 20g

Sodium : 880mg

Carbs : 41g

Protein : 16g

I grew up in Western New York near Buffalo where we are all big fans of Mighty Taco, so Taco Bell is newish for me. I've since tried Taco Bell quite a few times and one of my favorite things to order is the Crunchwrap. When they came out with tiny slider versions of the Crunchwrap, I knew I had to try it.

The Look:

They're just smaller versions of the original Crunchwrap, coming in a pair of two. The steak and queso Crunchwrap came with a green chili sauce for dipping. Now let's give these a try and see if they differ from the original Crunchwrap.

The Taste:

The only thing different is the size. These perfectly compact folded tortillas are great on the go and pack all the flavor that the original has, incorporating the steak, chipotle sauce, cheddar cheese, and pico de gallo, in addition to the green chili queso to dip them in if you choose. They're portable and easy to share if you're looking for something to split just as a little snack until your next meal.

Price Point:

Cost of item: $5.49

Arby's BBQ Bacon Burger

Nutrition Facts :

Calories : 710

Fat : 41g

Sodium : 1880mg

Carbs : 45g

Protein : 40g

Arby's is easily one of the best fast food places in my opinion that is consistently underrated. People don't pay enough attention to Arby's, and I can argue that they not only have good roast beef, but good gyros, incredible chicken sandwiches that I think are better than Chick-fil-A and even restaurant quality burgers. When they came out with a new barbecue bacon burger, I already knew it would be great.

The Look:

No shock here, it looks incredible. The bun is shiny, the toppings are generous and layered like somebody designed this sandwich for a commercial, and I can't wait to bit into this!

The Taste:

Again, no surprise here, it's absolutely phenomenal. I'm not even the biggest fan of barbecue sauce on burgers usually, but I will say that the tangy mix of the toppings with a little bit of mayo and BBQ is just chef's kiss. Scoop up the sauce that falls onto the wrapper with some of those Arby's curly fries and you've got yourself a great meal.

Price Point:

Cost of item: $8.99

Although there are plenty of new fast food chain dishes coming out each day, the Arby's BBQ Bacon Burger came out on top on our list. If we didn't try your favorite, drop it in the comments!