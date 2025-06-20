7 Best Kroger Items From the “What’s New” Section

Kroger is constantly adding cool new items to its inventory, from smoothie mixes to caffeinated sodas. The retail chain offers competitive pricing on both private label and name-brand products, not to mention exclusive launches for popular fan-favorite items. This month shoppers can find excellent value for money on a range of items, including new paper towels and coffee classics, as well as some delicious new snacks. Here are seven of the best new items hitting shelves at your local Kroger store.

Bare Strawberry Banana Granola

Kroger shoppers love the new Bare Strawberry Banana Granola ($5.99). “I made a yogurt parfait with this that was so tasty,” one Kroger customer raved. “My kids and husband went wild for them. I loved how it was something quick and healthy I could whip up real quick. This is definitely going to be a staple in my house from now on.”

Brawny 3-Ply Paper Towel Triple Rolls

The new Brawny Tear-A-Square 3-Ply Paper Towel Triple Rolls ($7.49) are a must-have item—once you’ve experienced the 3-ply luxury, regular paper towels won’t seem to cut it anymore. “You would’ve thought the mini squares were a magic trick in my house! Everyone loved the smaller sections, we used less product and the towels went much further than normal. Such a simple concept and it works well,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Café Bustelo Dark Roast Coffe

Café Bustelo Dark Roast Coffee ($11.49) is a big hit with Kroger shoppers. “New K-Cup Favorite! Loved this flavor!! It combined perfectly with any additional coffee creamer or liquid syrups. I personally enjoy a stronger cup of coffee, and this was perfect,” one said in the reviews.

Popwell Orange Cream Caffeinated Soda

The Popwell Orange Cream Caffeinated Soda ($1.67) contains 40 mg of caffeine per container and “tastes like your childhood in a can”. Fans can also choose between the Tropical Mango and Cream Soda flavors. The sodas are sweetened with stevia, for those who might be sensitive to it.

Kroger Smoothables Diced Purple Blend Smoothie

Make smoothie-preparation a breeze with the Kroger Smoothables No Sugar Added Diced Purple Blend Smoothie ($2.29). Made with dragon fruit, pineapple, mango, grapes, and banana, this smoothie blend is “bursting with flavor” and “an excellent source of vitamin C,” Kroger says. Each package makes two 8 oz smoothies.

Gatorade Midnight Ice Sports Drink

The new Gatorade Midnight Ice Sports Drink Bottle ($1.99) contains sodium and potassium for optimum refuelling and hydration. “It’s pretty good, it tastes like grape passionfruit and maybe a bit of blackberry. Very smooth and it almost taste like a Capri Sun 8/10,’ one Redditor said. “I really enjoyed this flavor. I put it up there with Riptide Rush and the Cucumber Lime as one of my favorites. I bought it for myself and my kids drank it all,” another agreed.

Café Bustelo Light Roast Ground Coffee

Kroger is also selling the new Café Bustelo Light Roast Ground Coffee (ground, $11.49). “A solid choice for a smoother, more mellow cup of coffee. It has a gentle flavor that’s not too overpowering, making it perfect for sipping throughout the day. It still has that classic Bustelo richness, just toned down a bit,” one shopper said.