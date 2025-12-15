6 Best New Snacks Hitting Grocery Shelves in 2026

Six exciting new snack releases—from chips to cookies—are landing in stores soon.

Who doesn’t love a good snack? When you are having a craving, but are not looking to eat an entire meal, there is nothing better than grabbing a handful of a treat, whether soft and sweet or savory and crunchy. It is extra fun to try new snacks, which is why all your favorite brands are always adding new items to the roster. What is about to hit stores in the next few weeks to months? “2026’s snack releases are set to be quite stellar and @teamsupernovafb and I have a great list for y’all,” Snach with Zach revealed in an Instagram post. Here are the 6 best new snack releases hitting grocery stores.

New Baked Lay’s Flavors

“In January, we’ll see new flavors from Lay’s,” he writes in the post. This includes Lay’s Baked Garlic and Herb and Loaded Baked Potato. Snackers are excited to try the lower-calorie chips. “Excited for the baked lays lmao,” writes one.

Zero Sugar Oreo and Zero Sugar Double Stuf Oreo

Those who maintain sugar-free diets will appreciate the new Oreo cookies about to hit stores. According to multiple sources, Zero Sugar Oreo and Zero Sugar Double Stuf Oreo will arrive in January.

Dr Pepper Snack Packs

Next up, an unexpected pudding-style treat. Dr Pepper Snack Packs Juicy Gels, 90 calories each, will be available in stores soon. “Release date unknown but launch is speculated for late winter early spring,” he says. “Why is nobody talking about the Dr Pepper pudding 🤢🤢🤢,” one follower commented. “I’m lowkey tempted tbh 😭😭,” another added.

New Goldfish Flavors

There are three new options from Goldfish: Zesty Ranch, Hot Buffalo, and Honey Mustard pretzels. These will hit stores in January.

Cheetos Flamin Hot Dill Pickle Flavor Puffs

If you liked Cheetos Flamin Hot Dill Pickle Flavor, get excited for the puffs version: Cheetos Flamin Hot Dill Pickle Flavor Puffs. “FLAMIN HOT DILL PICKLE PUFFS IS A DREAM COME TRUE 🔥🥒💚,” writes a follower.

Funyuns

What happens when onion-flavored chips join forces with a Ramen brand? Funyuns Maruchan Hot & Spicy Chicken Ramen. “Returning to stores in January, expected to run for all 2026,” he says. “I loved them! They were perfectly seasoned and not super salty,” writes a fan. “The funyuns already out, seen them at the gas station,” another adds.