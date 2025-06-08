11 Best New Trader Joe’s Items Hitting Shelves This Month

Trader Joe’s fans say the chain is not so much a grocery store as an “adult treat emporium”—you never know what strange and delightful surprise will appear on shelves on your next shopping trip, even if there isn’t a shallot to be found. This month there are some absolute gems being launched in stores, from treats to hearty entrées, drinks, fancy butter, and much more. Some are permanent, some are limited edition, and fans are already raving about certain products. Here are 11 of the best new Trader Joe’s items hitting shelves in June.

Potato Buns

The new Trader Joe’s Potato Buns ($3.49) are available May through September, perfect for grilling season. These buns are made from a “traditional Pennsylvania Dutch-inspired recipe that swaps a bit of wheat flour for potato flour for extra body and a soft, moist texture,” the store says. “Yay, they’re dairy-free! I’ve not had much luck finding potato bread/rolls/buns commercially without dairy components (and that includes Martin’s). I’ll get them next time,” one Redditor said.

Butter with Parmesan, Garlic & Herb

The new Butter with Parmesan, Garlic & Herb ($2.99) looks utterly delicious. According to TJ’s, the butter is made in small batches “by a creamery with an uncommon knack for compound butters, who mixes in a hefty portion of Parmesan cheese along with dried garlic and parsley into smooth, salted butter.” Each four ounce roll is approximately 25% cheese which means this butter will take your cooking to the next level.

Organic Guava Fruit Spread

TJ’s new Organic Guava Fruit Spread is a limited-time only product made with guavas sourced from Brazil. “I just called my Trader Joe’s and they’ll have this in tomorrow. I’m very excited,” one Redditor shared. “I have some crescent rolls and I think I’ll put a little piece of Brie and a dollop of the spread inside each roll before I bake.”

Homestyle Angus Beef Meatballs

Lunch and dinner just got easier with the launch of TJ’s Homestyle Angus Beef Meatballs ($7.99), made with 100% Angus Beef, panko breadcrumbs, onion and garlic purée, basil and oregano, and grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses. Throw these bad boys in the air fryer and voila! Dinner is served.

Root Beer Float Pieces

This list would not be complete without at least one slightly weird, delightful treat from TJ’s and the Root Beer Float Pieces ($3.79) do not disappoint. “Fun, flavorful, and even a little fizzy, each Root Beer Float Cookie Piece starts with a vanilla sandwich Cookie, filled with popping candy-imbued vanilla crème, which our supplier enrobes in a toothsome, remarkably Root Beer-reminiscent candy coating,” TJ’s poetically describes these little delights.

Strawberry Doodle Cookies

These limited-time Strawberry Doodle Cookies ($5.49) are Snickerdoodle-inspired yumminess. “I thought it was the best cookie I have had. Sweet without being too sweet. But 230 calories is a lot,” one customer said. Other fans get around the calorie count by breaking the cookies in half. Sharing is caring!

Dark Chocolate Thins On the Go!

The Dark Chocolate Thins On the Go! No Sugar Added ($2.99) is another summer hit. "They're made for us by an expert supplier in Colombia using Colombian cocoa, cocoa butter, and allulose, rather than sugar," TJ's explains. "I went this morning to grab one of the Dubai chocolate bars and also discovered these new dark chocolate thins with cocoa nibs and sea salt. They're salty and crunchy – pretty tasty!" one customer said.

Organic Silken Tofu

TJ’s Organic Silken Tofu ($2.49) can be enjoyed hot or cold and makes a “mean mapo tofu, a superb sundubu- jigae soup, and a masterful chocolate mousse,” TJ’s says. Shoppers are thrilled the store is finally carrying silken tofu. “I was so happy when I saw this at the store today! I always hated having to make a second stop at a grocery store when I needed silken tofu,” one said.

Meatball Calzone

The new Meatball Calzone ($6.99) is “unequivocally delicious”, TJs says, and shoppers agree. “Just had one – excellent. Air fryer for 15 minutes, served with some Rao’s spicy marinara. The calorie and saturated fat counts are off the charts but worth it I suppose,” one shared on Reddit. “My local stores were completely sold out & are unable to reorder. I’m hoping they’ll show up during the week so I can snag a box 🥲,” another added.

Roasted Tomato Labneh Dip

TJ’s dips are the stuff of legend and this Roasted Tomato Labneh Dip ($3.49) is no exception. “I made a homemade mezze platter today with this, toasted lavash bread, the dill pickle falafels, unexpected cheddar (although halloumi would be more authentic!), zaatar (which I already had at home) and spinach leaves. It was incredible!” one shopper said.

Spicy Dynamite Sauce

TJ’s Spicy Dynamite Sauce ($2.99) made with a vegan mayo base is another new crowd-pleaser. “Just tried this and it’s soooo good! Reminds me of a spicy mayo you’d get at a sushi restaurant. Great on a salmon bowl!” one Redditor shared.