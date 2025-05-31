7 Trader Joe’s Foods That Just Launched for Summer

There’s a reason why everyone loves Trader’s Joes. While the grocer continues to grow, it still feels like a welcoming neighborhood market, it’s affordable and TJ’s is always coming out with innovative new products that are instant hits. And this summer is no different. Trader Joe’s

has once again delivered new seasonal items that will elevate your dishes.

The country-wide chain is heating things up and rolled out a fresh lineup of seasonal eats that are perfect for backyard BBQs, poolside snacking, and light, refreshing meals. From bold snacks to grill-ready essentials, here are seven new Trader Joe’s summer foods you’ll want to grab before they’re gone.

Buffalo Ranch Popcorn

Whether you’re having a lazy beach day, binging your favorite shows or hosting a BBQ, the Buffalo Ranch Popcorn is a must. The spicy-tangy flavor is a combo of buffalo wings and ranch dressing and fans love it.

On Reddit one person wrote, “I have never been a eat popcorn while I watch movies type of person. Just never have been but these have added a whole knew level of enjoyment to watching my movies in my home theater. This stuff is delicious.”

Organic Guava Fruit Spread

Ideal for Belgian waffles, pancakes, toast or sweeting up grilled meats, the Organic Guava Fruit Spread makes you feel like you’re on a tropical vacation without leaving your kitchen.

It’s in stores now for a limited time, but before its release, shoppers couldn’t wait.

“The way I’m going to slather this and cream cheese on top of toasted sourdough,” one wrote on Reddit.

Another shared, “I just called my Trader Joe’s and they’ll have this in tomorrow. I’m very excited. I have some crescent rolls and I think I’ll put a little piece of Brie and a dollop of the spread inside each roll before I bake.”

Teeny Tiny Strawberry Rhubarb Pies

The Teeny Tiny Strawberry Rhubarb Pies are ideal for an after dinner dessert or for your next picnic. The mini pies pack a flavorful sweet-tart punch that you can enhance with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream, but they’re delicious on their own.

Sweet, Spicy & Tart Chile Lime Flavored Seasoned Dried Strawberries

A summer treat to enjoy by the pool this season is the Sweet, Spicy & Tart Chile Lime Flavored Seasoned Dried Strawberries. Eat them right out of the bag, or sprinkle over yogurt or add in your trail mix to enhance your snack.

One Redditor wrote, “This sounds bomb!! Especially because it’s heavy on the Tajin lol can’t wait to try.”

Another shared, “These tasted like a healthier version of Pica Fresa candy! Loved those as a kid and still as an adult.”

Okonomiyaki Japanese Vegetable Pancake

The Okonomiyaki Japanese Vegetable Pancake is inspired by Japanese street food and is crafted from “cabbage, yam, and green onion held together in an eggy batter.” It has a creamy inside texture and crispy outside that you can top with okonomi sauce and tuna flakes that’s included in the package.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

While this is a new item, it might stick around past the summer. On the website it doesn’t say “limited time” so there’s hope for fans who love it.

Hot Honey Mustard Dressing

The Hot Honey Mustard Dressing is a must-have for BBQing. Slather it on chicken, fish, veggies, or anything you have on the grill. Or use it as a salad dressing to level up your meal. This could also be a product that stays on shelves longer since there’s no “limited time” warning on the site.

Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips

The Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips are seasoned with rich garlic and buttery flavors, making them an irresistible snack. Perfect alongside sandwiches or as a crunchy topping for summer salads and fans love them.

On Reddit someone wrote, “I just crushed them and put them as topping for mac and cheese bake and omgggggggggg u guysssssss.”

Another shared, “Just bought these. Holy cow! These are the best chips I’ve ever had.”