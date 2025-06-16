7 Best Non-Ultraprocessed Foods You Can Buy Right Now

Having access to clean, healthy food should not be a luxury. With news the FDA is crafting a definition clarifying once and for all what “ultraprocessed” means, it could have a significant impact on the way products are formulated and marketed. “Ultra-processed foods often contain added oils, fats, starches, protein substances or enzymes, flavorings and preservatives, and a lot of salt and sugar,” wellness dietitian Lindsey Wohlford tells MD Anderson Cancer Center. “Many of those ingredients, if you saw them on their own, would not resemble any kind of food. They are included to create textures or flavors that are highly palatable.”

As an avid label-reader, I strongly welcome any moves to clean up our food supply and make it easier for consumers to understand what they are feeding themselves and their families. Hopefully this means there will be significantly more clean foods and ingredients available, but until then, here are seven of the best non-ultraprocessed foods you can buy right now.

Fresh Press Farms Olive Oil

Fresh Press Farms offers a wonderful selection of high quality, incredibly delicious olive oils made right here in the U.S. “Freshness is never a question with Fresh Press Farms. We believe that what we put into our bodies should be minimally processed, actually *improve* your health, and taste like the source,” the company says.

Painterland Sisters Organic Skyr Yogurt

I absolutely love the Painterland Sisters yogurts—not only are they made with clean ingredients (the plain yogurt literally contains just cultured pasteurized organic whole milk and lactase enzyme) but they taste so good. Our yogurt is always USDA certified organic, pasture-raised, non-GMO, and free of antibiotics, hormones, and synthetic chemicals,” the company says.

Boulder Canyon Chips

Boulder Canyon chips are a staple in our home—made with either avocado or olive oil, these delicious snacks will make you question how on earth something made with just three ingredients (potatoes, avocado oil/olive oil, salt) can’t be replicated across the board. Special mention must be made for the Avocado Oil Thin & Crispy Classic Sea Salt Potato Chips, which are so good they disappear far too quickly.

Colavita Aged Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

Colavita Aged Balsamic Vinegar of Modena is just wonderful—once you’ve tried it, you can’t do without it. This vinegar contains just two ingredients: Wine vinegar and concentrated grape must. “Homecooked meals are a way to connect with family and friends and their lives are enriched by these beautiful family meals. Colavita aims to bring this family tradition to your kitchen with their products and Mediterranean Diet-inspired recipes. Good food equals good health,” the company says.

Plugrà Premium European Style Butter

Another fantastic made-in-America brand, Plugrà’s delectable Salted Butter is made with just pasteurized cream, salt, and natural flavor for ingredients. “Slow churned with real American milk, creating a smooth, extra creamy butter. Always fresh, crafted without artificial ingredients or added hormones. Created by chefs with the perfect amount of butterfat (82%) for delicious results in cooking and spreading,” the company says.

Président Brie Round

Président's Brie Round is one of the most dependable products in the grocery aisle—it's easy to find, reasonably priced, and so tasty. The ingredients? Pasteurized cow milk, salt, cheese cultures, and enzymes. Crafted in the French tradition from 100% cow's milk, Président Brie is soft and creamy with a mild taste and snow-white, edible rind.

Juliet Wine

Juliet Wine is not only delicious (the Sauvignon Blanc in particular is utterly delightful) but one of the better-for-you brands of wine, made with top quality ingredients and no artificial additives. Most boxed wines look like something you would want to hide under the sink but the Juliet boxes are actually very pretty. All of Juliet’s wines are vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and made with low sugar (less than one gram, which is amazing).