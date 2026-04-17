6 Chain Restaurants With the Best Ocean Perch Combos

Enjoy fresh seafood at these popular chains serving top-rated perch.

Fried perch is a popular food at any fish fry, especially in the Great Lakes region and surrounding areas. This fish usually comes served with sides like fries, bread, and coleslaw, but diners can also go for more Southern options like hush puppies. Many chain restaurants specialize in this crispy, flavorful seafood staple: If you want good fried perch with excellent sides, here are six chain seafood spots that will hit the spot.

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp

Diners at Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp can enjoy Ocean Perch combos with fries and coleslaw, plus an Ocean Perch daily special deal on Fridays. “We really enjoy the perch and the lightly breaded shrimp,” one diner said. “The batter has good flavor and it’s not overly salty or breaded. Perfect if you’re looking for good fast-casual seafood!”

Hook Fish & Chicken

Hook Fish & Chicken diners can enjoy the chain’s Ocean Perch Fish Dinner, a hearty meal which is served with fries or coleslaw and bread. “A diamond in the rough. Absolutely amazing food and huge portions. I would definitely recommend if you have a big appetite, want some great food without any fluff,” one fan said.

JJ Fish & Chicken

JJ Fish & Chicken has a Family Ocean Perch plate served with french fries and coleslaw. “The fried fish & chicken are EXCELLENT!” one diner said. “Both main dishes are well seasoned and very crispy (unlike many other fish & chicken spots that don’t retain that crunch when you don’t eat it right away).”

Sharks Fish & Chicken

The Sharks Fish & Chicken chain has a delicious fried Ocean Perch plate on the menu diners go out of their way for. “We always get some Sharks on our way out of Chicago so since we were close by we stopped by this location due to the high ratings,” one fan said. “It definitely lived up to its rating, as the food was fresh and well-seasoned. We enjoyed our catfish and Ocean Perch dinners.”

Captain Jay’s Fish & Chicken

Captain Jay’s Fish & Chicken has crispy fried perch combos served with fries, coleslaw, and bread. “I was very satisfied with the freshness of everything! Freshly caught seafood made to order without the wait. I would definitely suggest and frequent again! Very good food!” one diner shared.

Scalawags Whitefish

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Scalawags Whitefish has a delicious fried perch combo on the menu that includes potato wedges, coleslaw, hushpuppies, lemon, and tartar sauce. “My parents like the whitefish more, I liked the perch more. Both were good and perfectly fried. I just liked that the perch was a smidge more flavorful. The whitefish was definitely more flaky though!” one fan shared.