3 Reasons Diners Are Officially Rejecting the New $12 McDonald’s Burger

Why the $12 big arch burger is failing to boost McDonald's sales.

When McDonald’s dropped the Big Arch Burger in March, the chain enthusiastically touted it as the “most McDonald’s McDonald’s burger yet.” However, the seriously stacked burger, with two juicy quarter-pound 100% beef patties, layered with three slices of melty white cheddar cheese, crispy and slivered onions, zesty pickles, and crisp lettuce, slathered in Big Arch sauce (“tangy, creamy, with the perfect balance of mustard, pickle and sweet tomato flavors”) served on a big, toasted sesame and poppy seed bun, hasn’t fared as well as the chain hoped.

The Big Arch Barely Boosted Sales, According to a New Report

According to a new report from Placer.ai, the Big Arch burger, along with the return of the Shamrock Shake, had only a modest, short-lived impact on sales. During launch week, March 2 to 8, the sandwich only generated a 2.2% traffic boost. What went wrong? Here are 3 reasons diners are rejecting the new $12 burger.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

1. The Viral Video of CEO Chris Kempczinski May Have Impacted Sales

Not all press is good press, and McDonald’s may have learned this the hard way. One thing that could have swayed diners away from ordering the burger is the viral video of CEO Chris Kempczinski hesitantly eating the “product,” as he dubbed it. “The burger he was holding in the video didn’t look bad, actually. Inside might have been a different story. His reluctance to eat it shows he knows something we don’t,” one said. “He bit the burger like he was gambling with his life lol. And seemed like that was all he was going to eat the way he put it back down on the table,” another added.

2. Also, Diners Maintain That the Burger Didn’t Look Like the Photos

Many diners also complained that the burger they received looked nothing like the gourmet masterpiece in the promo photos. “I ordered a Big Arch yesterday ‘unmodified’ and this is what I received,” one Redditor said, sharing a photo. “I was just thinking that this burger looks a lot different than the one the McDonald’s CEO had on camera,” another said.

3. And, the Price Point May Have Been Too High

Another complaint that was common amongst diners? The burger was simply too expensive, costing as much as $12 in certain markets. This is more than the cost of a Big Mac Extra Value Meal. “The limited impact of these LTOs suggests consumers may be growing more selective in their spending amid ongoing economic pressure,” Shira Petrack, head of content at Placer.ai, said in the report.

McDonald’s Should Focus More on Value-Driven Items

According to reports, McDonald’s is rolling out a new value platform with items priced at $3 or under. Placer.ai maintains that limited-time offerings aren’t enough to get people to the restaurant. “Pairing LTOs with a clearer value proposition — such as the upcoming McValue 2.0 — may prove more effective, with limited-time items drawing attention and value-focused offerings encouraging repeat visits,” Petrack wrote. “In a price-sensitive environment, this dual strategy could drive a more sustainable traffic lift than product innovation or value promotions alone.”