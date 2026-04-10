7 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Fried Perch and Creamy Coleslaw

These restaurant chains offer delicious fried fish plates and tangy sides.

Fried perch is a very popular fish option in certain parts of the U.S., where it’s often served at Friday fish fries with sides like golden fries and of course, creamy tangy coleslaw. Perch may not be as common as alternatives like tilapia, but is absolutely delicious when battered and fried (just ask anyone in Switzerland, where this meal is a summer treat). The best chain restaurants for perch tend to be found in the Great Lakes region and surrounding areas: Here are seven of the best.

Sharks Fish & Chicken

Sharks Fish & Chicken has a variety of seafood options on the menu, including the fried Ocean Perch plate. Made with or without lemon pepper, this dish is served with fries, bread, coleslaw, mild sauce, and hot sauce. Diners can pair this with a side of coleslaw for a delicious fish combo.

JJ Fish & Chicken

The Family Ocean Perch plate at JJ Fish & Chicken comes with golden fries and creamy coleslaw. The chain also offers whiting, white bass, and catfish amongst other fish options. “The food was good including the sides of fries and coleslaw. You get a very large portion of food for what you pay compared to other chicken and fish places,” one diner said.

Hook Fish & Chicken

Hook Fish & Chicken offers guests an Ocean Perch Fish Dinner, served with fries or coleslaw and bread. Diners can also enjoy catfish, cod, shrimp, whiting, and more, and the wings are also a popular menu item. The chain has a wide variety of Chicago-style sandwiches for those who want something hearty and delicious.

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp

Diners at Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp can enjoy Ocean Perch combos with fries and coleslaw, and an Ocean Perch daily special deal on Fridays. “I love that this place is open and always has the best food to get in Chicago,” one happy fan said. “My dad, friends and I love to go here for lunch.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

North & South Seafood & Smokehouse

North & South Seafood & Smokehouse has a tasty Lake Perch Fish Fry plate on the menu, with coleslaw as one of many options on the side. “I love this place. The food is absolutely awesome. You must try the catfish and the perch is to die for!” one diner raved.

Scalawags Whitefish

Scalawags Whitefish diners can feast on a Lake Perch Seafood Basket, served with hand-cut potato wedges, coleslaw, hushpuppies, lemon, and tartar sauce. “Highly recommend the perch! Wowza was that good!! Casual diner where you place your order, pay and then seat yourself; food is brought to your table thereafter. Great ambiance, atmosphere, and friendly staff,” one fan shared.

Captain Jay’s Fish & Chicken

As the name suggests, Captain Jay’s Fish & Chicken has a huge variety of fish, shrimp, and chicken on the menu, including tasty Fried Perch Fillets and coleslaw on the side. Diners who opt for a combo can choose a combination of chicken and fish with fries, coleslaw, bread, and a drink.