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3 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Fried Whiting and Creamy Grits

Evidence-Based
Enjoy this classic Southern comfort dish at Oohh’s & Aahh’s, JJ Fish & Chicken, and more.
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April 4, 2026

Fried whiting and grits is a staple Southern dish popular across the country, especially in soul food restaurant chains where diners can’t get enough of this coastal classic. Crispy on the outside and flaky on the inside, this versatile fish pairs perfectly with the creamy, cheesy, savory grits. So where can diners find this delicious seafood must-have? Here are three chains where the fried whiting and grits are worth going back for.

Oohh’s & Aahh’s

Oohh's & Aahh's 3pc Whiting Fish
Oohh’s & Aahh’s

Oohh’s & Aahh’s has several whiting options on the menu, like the classic Whiting Plate which is served fried, grilled, or blackened, with two sides including, of course, creamy Grits. Guests can choose to modify their grits with butter, half & half, salt, and white pepper… The perfect combination for the perfect creamy grits. And of course you can add cheese.

JJ Fish & Chicken

JJ Fish & Chicken Whiting Fillets
JJ Fish & Chicken

JJ Fish & Chicken has whiting on the menu (along with catfish, ocean perch, tilapia and more), and some Southern locations also serve grits on the side (especially if they’re more breakfast-leaning). Diners also love the fried chicken wings and delicious desserts available.

Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen & Bar

Virgil's Gullah Kitchen & Bar Fish and Grits
Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen & Bar

Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen & Bar has fried whiting and creamy stone-ground cheddar cheese grits on the menu. “Virgil’s is exactly who they think they are! Everything here is a 10/10. I had the fish and grits, shrimp, corn muffins, deviled crab eggs and everything was amazing,” one fan said.

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Ferozan
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