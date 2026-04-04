3 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Fried Whiting and Creamy Grits

Enjoy this classic Southern comfort dish at Oohh’s & Aahh’s, JJ Fish & Chicken, and more.

Fried whiting and grits is a staple Southern dish popular across the country, especially in soul food restaurant chains where diners can’t get enough of this coastal classic. Crispy on the outside and flaky on the inside, this versatile fish pairs perfectly with the creamy, cheesy, savory grits. So where can diners find this delicious seafood must-have? Here are three chains where the fried whiting and grits are worth going back for.

Oohh’s & Aahh’s

Oohh’s & Aahh’s has several whiting options on the menu, like the classic Whiting Plate which is served fried, grilled, or blackened, with two sides including, of course, creamy Grits. Guests can choose to modify their grits with butter, half & half, salt, and white pepper… The perfect combination for the perfect creamy grits. And of course you can add cheese.

JJ Fish & Chicken

JJ Fish & Chicken has whiting on the menu (along with catfish, ocean perch, tilapia and more), and some Southern locations also serve grits on the side (especially if they’re more breakfast-leaning). Diners also love the fried chicken wings and delicious desserts available.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen & Bar

Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen & Bar has fried whiting and creamy stone-ground cheddar cheese grits on the menu. “Virgil’s is exactly who they think they are! Everything here is a 10/10. I had the fish and grits, shrimp, corn muffins, deviled crab eggs and everything was amazing,” one fan said.