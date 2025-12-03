5 Omaha Steaks Bestsellers Shoppers Swear By

These Omaha Steaks favorites deliver big flavor, tenderness, and holiday-worthy quality.

Mail-order meat options are a lifesaver when you don’t have access to a good butcher or meat department nearby, and Omaha Steaks is no exception. The company was one of the first to offer excellent steak through the mail, and shows no signs of slowing down despite more competition these days. From holiday specials to everyday staples, here are five of the best Omaha Steaks options delivered right to your door.

Elf’s Steakhouse Box

Omaha Steaks just released its Elf’s Steakhouse Box, a delightfully festive meal package and limited time-only Miniature Elf Kit perfect for the holidays. Aside from delicious foods like the Butcher’s Cut Filet Mignons and Omaha Steaks Smash Burgers, each box contains an Elf’s Tiny Steakhouse Set. Quantities are limited to grab one while you can!

Boneless Rib Roast

There’s nothing like a beautiful prime rib over the holidays, and the Private Reserve Boneless Rib Roast is a thing of beauty. “This incredible roast is amply marbled and perfectly aged for the ultimate in flavor and juiciness. Simply sear and slow roast this beautiful cut, then slice it into restaurant-style prime rib right at the dinner table,” the company says.

Tomahawk Ribeyes

The Tomahawk Ribeyes at Omaha Steaks are outstanding. “Aged at least 28 days to maximize tenderness and with the bone-in to enhance flavor and juiciness, this is a steakhouse-worthy cut that’s guaranteed to wow everyone around the table!” Omaha Steaks says of this 36 oz show stopper.

Butcher’s Cut Filet Mignons

The Butcher’s Cut Filet Mignons are a perfectly tender cut of steak. “Each filet is hand-selected and aged at least 30 days, ensuring maximum tenderness. Then, they’re hand-carved by our master butcher twice, removing most exterior fat for a leaner, steakhouse-style experience,” the company says.

Boneless New York Strips

The Boneless New York Strips at Omaha Steaks is a classic option for meat-overs, aged at least 28 days. "Known as the 'ultimate cookout steak,' these well-marbled, USDA Certified Tender cuts are bursting with a bold, beefy flavor you'll love!" Omaha Steaks says.