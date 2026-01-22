7 Best Omelets at Chain Restaurants, According to Diners

Diners share the best chain-restaurant omelets, from classic Denver styles to lobster and brie favorites.

Making an omelet is one of the most simple things in the world, yet many restaurants frequently mess up this staple breakfast item. I’ve lost count of the number of times an omelet has arrived rubbery, overcooked, and tasteless, or woefully undercooked with vegetables that were clearly not pre-cooked, leading to a watery mess. Thankfully many chains serve up beautifully cooked omelets with perfect taste and texture, made with top-quality ingredients and prepared with care. Here are seven of the best omelets at chain restaurants, according to diners.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner has some outstanding 3-egg omelets on the menu, like the Denver Omelette (smoked ham, bell pepper, onion & cheddar cheese) and the Bruce’s Meat Lover’s Omelette (smoked ham, thick-cut bacon, link sausage and jack cheese). “Best spot in town. Food is great and service is extraordinary!!! I love sitting at the counter. Try the Denver omelet. Scrumptious,” one diner shared.

First Watch

The omelets at First Watch are delicious, like The Works Omelet: cage-free egg omelet with ham, bacon, sausage, house-roasted Crimini mushrooms, onions and tomatoes with Cheddar and Monterey Jack. Topped with all-natural sour cream. Served with lemon-dressed organic mixed greens and whole grain artisan toast. “I usually wouldn’t review a chain restaurant but First Watch is a solid brunch spot,” one diner said. “Stopped in today with a friend and got ‘The Works’ omelette. Food and service were very good. They also have good pancakes and French toast.”

Perkins American Food Co.

Perkins American Food Co. has the fan-favorite The Everything Omelet: Diced grilled ham, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, green peppers and American cheese, served with three made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes. “An Everything Omelet from Perkins always satisfies. My hash browns were perfect, add some whole wheat toast, and their coffee is always good. It’s just plain old comfort food that doesn’t disappoint,” one fan shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Waffle House

Waffle House is still serving up excellent omelets, with the option to build your own. “Went to Waffle House after Tennessee Legacy Wrestling last night. My 3 egg ham and cheese omelet was fantastic,” one fan said.

Another Broken Egg Café

Another Broken Egg Café has a Lobster & Brie Omelette on the menu diners love, which is cream cheese filled, topped with Brie, champagne butter sauce sautéed lobster, tomatoes, and green onions. “I had the lobster and brie omelet with champagne butter sauce, served with an English muffin and crispy, perfectly cooked breakfast potatoes. The omelet was divine!” one customer said. “I paired it with their Grand Mimosa.”

The Original Pancake House

The Original Pancake House has a variety of beautiful omelets on the menu, like the Ham and Cheese Omelette filled with diced sugar cured hickory smoked ham and aged cheddar cheese. “The portions are very generous- we split a 6-egg ham and cheese omelet. The sourdough toast is mouth watering. Deep coffee mugs much appreciated,” one diner said.

Metro Diner

Metro Diner‘s omelets are delicious and made with quality ingredients. “Ordered an amazing western omelette, and the wife ordered some pancakes and sausage and gravy. There was so much food she actually had to take some home. And my omelet had so much meat and veggies in it, probably one of the best omelets I have had in Gainesville,” one diner shared.