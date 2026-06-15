5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Candied Sweet Potatoes, According to Diners

These restaurant chains serve sweet potato sides diners order again and again.

Candied sweet potatoes, sometimes referred to as yams, even though yams and sweet potatoes are entirely different veggies, are not for everyone. While some people crave the dessert-like side dish, which is generally made with lots of butter and sugar, it is more of an acquired taste. While some people reserve the indulgent dish for holidays only, others order it as a regular side dish at their favorite restaurants. Where can you get it? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best candied sweet potatoes.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel, rooted in Southern homestyle comfort food, has a legendary sweet potato casserole on the menu. It is topped with pecans and has been a longtime favorite of diners, with many copycat recipes online. According to fans, it is only available on Thursdays and holidays.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Luby’s Cafeteria

Luby’s Cafeteria serves classic Candied Yams cooked with a generous helping of sugar, brown sugar, nutmeg, and citrus peels for a sweet, glazed side dish. They make them fresh throughout the day. “No matter what time you stop by, these Sweet Potatoes are always fresh out of the oven,” they claim. “I always save the sweet potatoes for dessert,” a diner writes on Facebook. “Instead of a dessert, I get the sweet potatoes, they are Yummy,” another adds.

Piccadilly Cafeteria

Piccadilly Cafeteria serves classic, syrupy candied sweet potatoes (yams) as one of its staple homestyle sides. You can grab them at the buffet or order them on the catering menu to enjoy with friends and family.

Ruth’s Chris

For a bougie sweet potato casserole experience, head to Ruth’s Chris Steak House for its rich, creamy casserole topped with a thick, crunchy brown sugar-and-pecan crust. “That casserole was crunchy and sweet like eating food on Thanksgiving, and you can’t talk but just chew and moan,” a Facebooker says. Another maintains that they went to the steakhouse months earlier, “and thought about that sweet potato soufflé for an entire week. So delicious!!” they explain. “I’ve never had sweet potato soufflé that good,” another chimes in.

Del Frisco’s Grille

The sweet potato casserole at Del Frisco’s is so delicious that Taylor Swift dreams about it. “I’ve never enjoyed anything with the word casserole in it ever before, but it’s basically sweet potatoes with this brown sugary crust,” she told InStyle. “Oh my God, it’s amazing.”