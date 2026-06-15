5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Summer Seafood Feasts, According to Diners

Diners share the top restaurant chains for fresh lobster, oysters, and shellfish towers.

There is nothing like a seafood feast at the height of summer, when diners want to indulge in top-quality fish and shellfish that will cool them down and feel refreshing during the higher temps. Whether an amazing seafood tower or a must-have sushi feast, lobster rolls and oysters on ice, these meals are perfect for summertime fun in the sun. So where are these delicious seafood samplers to be found? Here are five restaurant chains with the best summer seafood feasts, according to diners.

Eddie V’s

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The Shellfish Tower at Eddie V’s is the perfect combination of shrimp, oysters, and lobster (diners can also choose an array of oysters on ice). “My wife had the Shellfish Tower as her entree. It was perfect with very fresh oysters, shrimp and lobster. Everything on it was delicious,” one diner said.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

The Chilled Shellfish Tower at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar contains North Atlantic lobster, colossal shrimp, Alaskan golden king crab legs, and fresh oysters. “The seafood tower was extremely filling. It came with 3 lobster tails, 4 large shrimp and a small bowl of poke with chips,” one diner shared.

Legal Sea Foods

There is nothing like a delicious lobster roll in the summer sun, and Legal Sea Foods has you covered. The Signature Half Pound Lobster Roll is made either warm and butter-poached, or traditional with lemon mayo. “My wife and I split the lobster rolls (hot and cold) and both were amazing and hard to pick the favorite,” one happy customer said.

Ocean Prime

Diners at Ocean Prime can feast on the custom-built “smoking” Shellfish Tower, a delicious chilled seafood feast with a theatrical dry ice display. “Anytime I have a fresh Seafood Tower in front of me, you know it’s going to be a great meal!” one fan raved. “This is the best meal I’ve had in a while, and Ocean Prime definitely blew us away! We were so impressed by the food, atmosphere and service, and definitely recommend stopping by here for a fancy night out!”

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen has a Seafood Platter perfect for those who love good fried seafood: Two fried catfish fillets, shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp, and stuffed crab. Diners can opt for the Pappadeaux Platter if they want extra fried shrimp and crawfish. “My family member ordered the Fried Seafood Platter, which included Shrimp, Oysters, Catfish Fillets, Stuffed Shrimp and Stuffed Crab. It was so much food! And so good! Two people could’ve shared the Fried Seafood Platter and still had food leftover!” one fan shared.