5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Broiled Seafood Platters, According to Diners

Skip the heavy fried food with these top diner-approved seafood combinations.

A good broiled seafood platter is ideal when you don’t want something as heavy as breaded and fried seafood, but raw seafood won’t quite hit the spot. These broiled platters usually contain fish, shrimp, lobster crab, and more, with sides like rice and vegetables. Perfect for sharing as an appetizer or as an entree for one hungry person, these flavorful seafood combos are perfect for summer: Here are five chain restaurants with the best broiled seafood platters, according to fans.

Market Broiler Fish House

The Broiled Seafood Platter at McCormick & Schmick’s contains delicious items such as crab & shrimp cake, salmon, stuffed shrimp, mashed potatoes, and seasonal vegetables. “Absolutely beautiful dinner went by accident was supposed to go to a different restaurant but ended up there. The food was delicious the service was great. Would definitely recommend and will be going back for sure,” one fan said.

Joe’s Crab Shack

The tasty Broiled Seafood Platter at Joe’s Crab Shack contains lobster tail, crab cake, bacon-wrapped shrimp filled with seafood stuffing, cheese and jalapeños, grilled shrimp all drizzled with lemon butter, all served with Jasmine rice and seasonal vegetables. “Perfect waterfront location fun vibe and really good seafood,” one fan said. “Everything was fresh, flavorful and served in generous portions.”

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Landry’s Seafood House

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The Seafood Mixed Grill at Landry’s Seafood House contains grilled salmon, shrimp & crab cake, broiled shrimp, pimento cheese grits, and fresh vegetables. “Our entrees included the Crescent Chef Special (red snapper topped with crawfish, shrimp and mushrooms), lobster tail, Pontchartrain, sirloin, cheeseburger and a seafood platter. Everyone said the food was delicious,” one diner said.

Blue Bay Seafood

Diners at Blue Bay Seafood can feast on broiled combos, with options including catfish, shrimp, and scallops. “I ordered the broiled seafood platter and a sweet potato. My platter was prepared well and was very tasty,” one fan said.

Market Broiler

Market Broiler Fish House has a wide variety of broiled fish options, including the charbroiled oyster starter and Harvest of the Sea platter. “The oysters were fresh fresh from the sea picked straight from the Mermaids that guarded them with love,” one diner said. “But seriously the oysters were perfect. I loved it.”