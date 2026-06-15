5 Restaurant Chains With the Best BBQ Chicken Sandwiches, According to Diners

From crispy to grilled, these top-rated chain options satisfy cravings.

BBQ chicken sandwiches, especially those made with grilled chicken, make a nice light alternative to the usual burgers and sandwiches. This tangy menu item can be adapted to taste, with some people preferring a more spicy BBQ sauce and others preferring a sweeter BBQ seasoning. Whatever your preference, there are some excellent BBQ chicken sandwiches to choose from, with some getting very high ratings from diners. Here are five BBQ chicken sandwiches fans love.

Shake Shack

The Smoky Classic BBQ Chicken Sandwich at Shake Shack is made with crispy white-meat chicken topped with American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, pickles, crispy onions, and smoky BBQ sauce on a toasted potato bun. “This was soooooo delicious 🔥,” one fan said.

Chili’s

Chili’s Honey-Chipotle Big Crispy Chicken Sandwich is a sweet and spicy option, made with crispy chicken tossed in Honey-Chipotle sauce with pickles and a side of ranch. “We went last night because I wanted to try the new viral honey chipotle big crispy chicken sandwich (which was totally big and tasted legit) which came with fries,a drink and a starter appetizer and you get all of that for under $13 and you don’t leave hungry,” one diner shared.

Red Robin

Red Robin‘s Whiskey River® BBQ Chicken Sandwich is made with grilled chicken breast, crispy onion straws, cheddar, Whiskey River® BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a brioche bun, and it also comes as a wrap. “My friend ordered the Whisky BBQ Chicken Wrap. It’s one of his favorites and never disappoints with it oozing bbq sauce, grilled chicken, and cheese. Plus you get ranch dressing for extra dipping,” one diner said.

Denny’s

Denny’s BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich is another sandwich made with grilled chicken breast, plus BBQ sauce, Applewood-smoked bacon, aged white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions and sliced pickles on a grilled brioche bun. “Not really a ‘Sandwich joint’ (I DID also get a Grand Slam Breakfast!! ), but the Barbecue Bacon Chicken Sandwich was really good!” one fan said.

Carl’s Jr.

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The Charbroiled BBQ Chicken™ Sandwich at Carl’s Jr. is made with charbroiled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and tangy BBQ Sauce on toasted sourdough, and fans love it. “Carl’s charbroiled chicken sandwiches are severely underrated. I love the Santa Fe and the BBQ Chicken. Pretty low fat as well,” one diner said.