5 Best Orders at Shake Shack, According to Chefs

A chef reveals the five best items to order at Shake Shack.

Like most burger joints, Shake Shack is quick and convenient, but it doesn’t feel cheap. The chain has a higher-quality vibe thanks to its juicy, well-seasoned 100% Angus beef burgers, irresistible sides and shakes that feel just as crave-worthy. “Shake Shack is a great example of how to elevate fast-casual dining by focusing on quality ingredients and consistency,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “It’s a kitchen that keeps things simple but executes at a high level, delivering bold flavors and thoughtful touches that make each item feel intentional rather than rushed.” If you want to order like a pro, Chef Dennis says these are the items you shouldn’t skip.

ShackBurger

The ShackBurger is the perfect example of simple food done exceptionally well. “This is where Shake Shack really proves its point,” says Chef Dennis. “A well-seared patty, fresh toppings, and that signature ShackSauce come together in a burger that’s simple, flavorful, and consistently satisfying.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Shack Stack

The Shack Stack pairs a juicy ShackBurger with a crispy fried Portobello mushroom “ShroomBurger” stuffed with melted cheese. This mix of beef and mushrooms creates a flavor and texture contrast—savory, juicy, creamy, and crunchy all at once. Chef Dennis raves about it. “Now this is a burger with a little extra attitude,” he says. “Pairing a juicy beef patty with a crispy fried portobello mushroom filled with melted cheese adds both texture and richness, giving you a bite that’s indulgent but still balanced.”

Chicken Shack

The Chicken Shack is a crispy, flavorful alternative to their classic burgers while still delivering that signature Shake Shack quality. It’s another favorite for Chef Dennis. “A good fried chicken sandwich comes down to crunch and seasoning, and this one delivers,” he explains. “The chicken is crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, with a bright, herb-forward mayo that lifts the whole sandwich.”

Cheese Fries

You can’t have a burger or chicken sandwich without fries and Chef Dennis highly recommends the cheese fries. “These are all about comfort,” he says. “Crispy crinkle-cut fries smothered in a creamy cheese sauce—it’s simple, but when done right, it hits every time.”

Tiramisu Shake

Besides great food, Shake Shack is famous for its shakes and Chef Dennis is all about the Tiramisu Shake. “This is a fun, creative (and seasonal) twist that I can appreciate,” he says. “You get those familiar coffee and cream notes from a classic tiramisu, blended into a rich shake that feels both nostalgic and just a little indulgent.”