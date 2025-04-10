5 Packaged Pastas That Shoppers Say Taste Homemade

Grocery store pasta has come a long way, and there are plenty of genuinely delicious options available for customers who want the choice of a satisfying meal without getting takeout or going to a restaurant. Pasta is obviously not difficult to make if you have the time and correct ingredients, but on days when you just want a quick bite without having to make homemade tortellini, there are some excellent pastas to choose from. Here are five packaged pastas shoppers absolutely love.

Buitoni Spinach & Ricotta Tortelloni

The Buitoni Spinach & Ricotta Tortelloni is a staple in my home, and for good reason—it's delicious and takes barely 7 minutes to cook. "Fresh and cooks in minutes…add a little chicken and creamy parmesan sauce and you have an instant hit," one Walmart shopper said. "Tastes like from a restaurant at a fraction of the price," another agreed.

Michael Angelo's Eggplant Parmigiana

Michael Angelo's Eggplant Parmigiana is a megahit with pasta fans. "Michaelangelo's is top tier. Between the baked ziti w/ meatballs and chicken parmigiana I can't get enough. Just got a triple cheese lasagna I hadn't seen before I may try this week," one Redditor said. "I pick up a bunch of these any time they are buy one get one at Publix. Love them!" another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rana Primavera Lasagna

Shoppers love the Rana Primavera Lasagna, calling it a "10/10" meal. "Just had this for dinner. It's pretty delicious!" one Redditor said. "They had samples out, so I tried before buying. I really like it! It is creamy and has tons of veg- peppers, yellow squash, zucchini, spinach, peas, carrots," another commented. "Rana has some really tasty stuff! I love getting their ravioli when it goes on sale," one person commented.

9 Unhealthiest Canned Pastas on Grocery Shelves

Garofalo Organic Pasta

Costco shoppers rave about the Garofalo Organic Pasta. "This is seriously the best dried pasta I have ever used and I have been cooking pasta for a long, long time. If you follow the timing instructions you will have a perfectly, slightly al dente, flavorful pasta every time. I love this dried pasta better than any that I have brought home with me from Italy and better than super pricy 'handmade' pastas. I'm very fussy about my ingredients, and Garofalo Organic pasta is fabulous," one member said.

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's Organic Fusilli Corti Bucati Pasta is a hit with shoppers who love the texture and flavor of this pantry staple. "The Fusilli Corti Bucati is my FAVORITE pasta, I stock up when they have it because sometimes it's hard to find! it goes well with every sauce, and i just love the tight spiral shape. so pleasing!" one customer said.