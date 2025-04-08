10 Pasta Sauces That Shoppers Say Taste Chef-Made

In a perfect world, we would all have the time and resources to pick our tomatoes and simmer up homemade from-scratch pasta sauce for every Italian feast. Unfortunately, most of us don't have tomatoes growing on the vine year-round, nor the hours in the day to invest in cooking. The good news is, according to shoppers and even serious foodies and chefs, some jarred pasta sauces taste like they came from a professional. We crunched the data, and scoured reader comments, to find the 10 store-bought pasta sauces that shoppers say taste like they came from a chef. Here they are ranked by popularity—keep reading for find the #1 best.

Mutti Arrabbiata Gets High Marks for Imported Flavor

Even a former chef is a fan of Mutti brand products. "Mutti brand products have become my go to," they wrote in a post. "They're a little more expensive… because the tomatoes they use come and are sourced from Italy," added another person.

Mezzetta Makes a Surprisingly Versatile Marinara

Mezzetta, a lesser-known brand, was mentioned several times. "I really enjoy Mezzetta," wrote u/StinkyCheeseWomxn. "Especially fond of their plum tomato marinara… I even use [it] for pizza sauce by adding a bit of salt and sugar." "I love Mazzetta Spicy Marinara," wrote u/BeautifulHindsight. "It's so good. I can't find anything that comes close," they added.

Mid's Sauces Win Loyalty in the Midwest

A few people recommend Mid's sauces. "I'm a huge fan of Mid's meat sauce, it's really good and not too expensive," wrote u/PrydonianDropout. u/CaitCatDeux chimed in, "Yes, another Mid's fan!!"

Michael's of Brooklyn Offers a Fresh, Balanced Taste

Michael's of Brooklyn is an excellent option for those willing to shell out more money. "Michael's of Brooklyn is our go to if we aren't using homemade," one writes. u/Vironic called it "incredibly balanced and fresh tasting."

Newman's Own Sockarooni Wins for Flavor and Value

Newman's Own is another fan favorite of Redditors, especially the Sockarooni flavor. "Newman's Sockaroomi is probably my favorite canned sauce," said u/abe_the_babe_. u/counter-strike simply replied, "Sockarooni!" while u/referencetoanchorman praised the brand overall, writing, "Great for the price and made by a nonprofit."

Trader Joe's Sauces Keep Winning Fans

Several Redditors said Trader Joe's sauces are chef-level for less. "Trader Joe's Three Cheese Pomodoro Sauce; I always have a jar on hand," one wrote. "Trader Joe's vodka sauce is a household favorite. Sometimes I add a can of San Marzanos. I also like the Trader Joe's tomato basil marinara; I add roasted garlic and mushrooms, and fresh basil if I have it," another said.

Carbone Is the New Favorite for Restaurant-Quality Sauce

You might struggle to get a reservation at Carbone, but their sauces are the next best thing. "Carbone is amazing," wrote u/danielle7222, while u/assflea praised the Arrabiata flavor. "I like the Carbone jarred sauces, especially the arrabbiata."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Aldi's Signature Sauces Impress for the Price

For gourmet on a budget Redditors swear by Aldi's pasta sauces as shockingly good dupes. "Aldi sells a Rao's knockoff that is identical, and for less than $4," said u/SBR06. "DING DING DING this is the one. So damn good, very balanced homemade flavor. Not sweet," one said. "Yeah the Aldi specialy sauces are amazing. And $1.65 a jar right now which is just unbeatable,' another added.

Victoria White Linen Marinara Is a Hidden Costco Gem

Victoria's White Linen sauce is another wildly popular sauce. "Victoria white linen sauce at Costco!" wrote u/hannahbananahs. "Former chef here who will still use a jarred sauce on occasion. In the USA, I used to swear by Victoria brand Marinara. It's simple and great on its own and very easy to use as a base to make an Arrabbiata or something else," another wrote.

Rao's Sauce Has a Cult Following

In both Reddit threads, Rao's was undoubtedly the top pick for a restaurant-worthy pasta sauce. "Rao's arrabiata sauce… honestly I think it tastes pretty damn good!" wrote u/ofTHEbattle. "Other jarred sauces aren't worth even having. Raos is terrific," added another. "It's the only jarred sauce for me," a third agreed. My personal favorite? Rao's Creamy Marinara, which I have only found at Whole Foods so far. Read my review here.