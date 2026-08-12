4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Jalapeño Poppers, According to Chefs

Chefs share the chain restaurants serving the best jalapeño poppers.

Jalapeño poppers have become a popular fast-food appetizer thanks to their simple but satisfying combination of spicy peppers, creamy cheese, and crispy breading. While many chains offer their own take on the side, some stand out for getting the balance of heat, texture, and flavor just right. To find out which versions are worth ordering, Eat This, Not That! asked Eva Filer, home chef, recipe developer, and food blogger at My Rad Kitchen, to share the chain restaurants serving the best jalapeño poppers.

Sonic

Sonic has built a following for its snack menu, and its Jalapeño Poppers deliver the classic combination that makes the appetizer a favorite among fast-food fans. “Sonic’s Jalapeño Poppers feature spicy jalapeño peppers filled with creamy cheddar cheese, coated in a crispy golden breading, and fried until perfectly crunchy,” Filer shares. “The contrast between the crisp exterior, creamy cheese filling, and mild heat makes them one of the chain’s most popular snackable appetizers.”

Arby’s

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Arby’s puts a bite-sized spin on the classic jalapeño popper with an appetizer that combines creamy filling, spicy peppers, and a crispy coating. “Arby’s Jalapeño Bites offer bite-sized pieces of jalapeño filled with smooth cream cheese and coated in a crispy breading for an easy-to-share appetizer,” says Filer. “Their balanced ratio of creamy filling to spicy pepper creates a satisfying combination of heat and crunch in every bite.”

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box keeps things classic with its Stuffed Jalapeños, pairing melted cheese and spicy peppers for a crunchy, flavorful snack. “Jack in the Box Stuffed Jalapeños are filled with melted cheddar cheese before being coated in a crispy breading and fried until golden,” Filer explains. “Served with buttermilk ranch dipping sauce, they deliver the classic combination of spicy peppers, creamy cheese, and crunchy texture that makes jalapeño poppers so popular.”

Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr. brings its own take to the popular appetizer with Jalapeño Poppers that deliver a familiar mix of creamy cheese, heat, and crispy texture. “Carl’s Jr. Jalapeño Poppers feature jalapeño peppers stuffed with melted cheese, coated in a crispy breading, and fried until golden brown,” says Filer. “Their combination of creamy cheese, spicy peppers, and crunchy coating makes them a flavorful appetizer that’s easy to share or enjoy alongside a burger.”