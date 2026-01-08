5 Best Peanut Butter Brands, According to Shoppers

Shoppers say these peanut butter brands deliver the best flavor, texture, and quality.

Peanut butter is a solid pantry staple in pretty much every household, and these days there are endless varieties for shoppers to choose from. Whether for a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich to a dip with celery and so much more, peanut butter is a versatile and delicious product to keep on hand. But which are the best? From natural options with clean ingredients and no fillers to classic customers swear by, here are five of the best peanut butter brands adults and kids both love.

Crazy Richard’s

We absolutely love Crazy Richard’s Creamy Peanut Butter in our home—it contains literally one ingredient which is, of course, peanuts. There is plenty of oil separation so give it a good stir before use. “This is the best peanut butter of all the peanut butters I have tried lol! Yes, it is a little runny but the flavor makes up for it and all you have to do is store it upside down and shake it a bit before stirring,” one shopper said. “The upside down trick really helps. I love that it isn’t loaded with sodium considering even ‘natural’ brands can have up to 120 mgs a serving and this brand has ZERO!!”

Justin’s

Justin’s Classic Peanut Butter is another fan-favorite product, with no added sugar but tons of taste. “I have changed my diet to reduce sugar intake, but I love my peanut butter,” one Target shopper said. “This product is smooth with no stirring low in calories and sugar. I made cookies with it and it was amazing! I would recommend this to anyone who loves peanut butter.”

Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz Organic Dark Roasted Creamy Peanut Butter is made with organic roasted peanuts and contains 1% or less of salt. The fact that it’s packaged in a glass jar is a huge bonus (I might get it for that reason alone). “It’s a natural peanut butter, so keep it in the fridge once mixed which will keep it firm & less runny,” one shopper said. “It has a lovely roasty, toasty flavor due to the peanuts being well roasted. The clincher is it’s still packed in glass.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Teddie

Teddie All Natural Smooth Peanut Butter contains just peanuts and salt, and is delicious, fans say. “Excellent simple and clean peanut butter,” one Walmart shopper said. “No added sugar or oils. Consistency is excellent, not too runny, and easy enough to mix. pro tip: store it upside down as soon as possible before opening to help mix it.”

Skippy

Skippy continues to be one of the most popular peanut butter brands in the U.S. and overseas (my own dear mum flatly rejected our organic peanut butter in favor of her beloved Skippy during a recent visit from London). “I grew up on Skippy peanut butter and to this day, I still prefer it over any other. It is good in sandwiches, on crackers, celery or anything else you can think of. It is easy to mix in cake or cookie batter or just out of the jar itself (just don’t get caught – lol),” one Walmart shopper shared.