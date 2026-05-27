These hot dog brands stand out for flavor, texture, and grilling quality.

It’s (un)officially here: hot dog grilling season! Anyone who has eaten more than a few hot dogs in their life is fully aware that not all dogs are created equal. Some are better than others in terms of taste, texture, and overall quality. We put together a ranking based on various factors: customer reviews, Reddit discussions, social media buzz, expert opinions, brand reputation, and overall consensus about taste, quality, value, and repeat-buy appeal. Here are 7 hot dog brands ranked worst to best for grilling.

Bar-S

Bar-S offers highly affordable, fully cooked franks made primarily from chicken and pork, available in various sizes: Classic, Jumbo, and Bun-Length. However, hot dog connoisseurs say to stay away. “Your body doesn’t deserve Bar S dogs. Treat yourself with something better,” a Redditor declares. “I can’t do it. BAR-S is below bottom tier,” another says. “They’re the worst quality hot dogs in existence. Literal dog food,” a third says.

Ball Park Original

Inspired by ballpark dogs, Ball Park Beef Franks are a favorite among many shoppers. “The best by far,” writes a Target shopper. “We love these. They cook up great and are delicious. Don’t even need condiments. Always buy beef and prefer natural casing. Taste just as good when they have been frozen.” The biggest complaint is the ingredient list, as they are heavily processed.

Applegate Organics

Applegate Naturals Uncured Beef Hot Dogs are a cleaner option that offers that classic grilled flavor. “I’m diabetic and also try my best to eat clean and these dogs by far are the best tasting I’ve ever had,” writes one Target shopper. “I was actually a little hesitant to try these, but once I opened the package and heated one up, slapped some mustard on it and tasted it… Wow!!! It tastes like it was cooked over a campfire, and I mean that in the best way. Absolutely the best hot dog I’ve had in a very long time.. and I only heated it up in a microwave oven… Can’t wait until I have the time to cook it in a pan to get a little sear on it. Great hot dog…enough said.”

Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous Skinless Beef Franks are a favorite, especially amongst ballpark hot dog eaters. “These are so much better than any hot dog that’s ever been made. I don’t know what it is but they are very very good. Taste awesome very juicy,” writes a shopper. They are “exactly what I think of when I think of a beef hot dog. They have classic taste and just the right size. I didn’t used to be able to get Nathan’s in the grocery store when I was younger so I’m glad they’re available now,” another adds.

Hebrew National

Hebrew National Beef Franks are certified Kosher all-beef dogs, meaning they must meet certain criteria, such as not containing pork, shellfish, non-kosher ingredients or additives, or dairy. “My favorite hot dogs. There is no other store bought comparison. So much flavor!” writes one shopper. Another adds that they “have the shortest list of ingredients that look like chemical factory product catalog, compared to other brands.”

Boar’s Head

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Boar’s Head Beef Frankfurters are premium beef dogs made with premium ingredients worth splurging on. “We are fans of this new dog in town! It tastes delicious and has a crunch due to the casing. The best part is that there are no nitrates/preservatives added. The kids wanted more and they can. I won’t need to look for Nathan’s hot dogs with casing at the supermarkets anymore. Officially switching over to this one,” writes a Giant shopper.

Snake River Farms

Snake River Farms Wagyu Hot Dogs are an elevated version of the traditional dog, with an outer casing that covers each dog just like true old-fashioned franks. They are pricy, but worth it. “Probably my favorite hotdog great size and snap retains heat really well after cooking,” one fan writes. “Wagyu hotdogs! Sounds excessive but dang they’re delicious. The natural casings give it a good bite and the flavor is excellent,” another adds.