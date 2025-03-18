9 Best Peanut Butters Ranked from Costco's Kirkland to Jif

Peanut butter is not only delicious, but the creamy, buttery blends of peanuts offers a quick hit of protein, healthy fats, and vitamins and minerals. However, not all PBs are equal regarding taste, texture, and overall quality. In a Reddit thread, users revealed their picks for the best and worst peanut butter on the market – and Eat This, Not That is ranking them all. The ranking was determined by analyzing the comments in the Reddit thread, considering the frequency of positive mentions, user preferences for taste and texture, and comparisons to other brands, with the most frequently praised peanut butter ranked highest. Here's the ranking from least loved to most loved peanut butter based on the Reddit thread:

Skippy

A few Redditors swear that Skippy, around since 1932, is the best PB on the market. "Skippy is better," one person commented. "Skippy and Jif tastes like happy childhood," added another. However, others noted that the popular brand has more sugar and is less natural than others.

Jif

Another OG peanut butter that several Redditors swear is the best? Jif. "Jif is my jam," someone says. "Jiff for life," adds another. Similar to Skippy, the biggest complaint about the brand, which has been around for over 60 years, is that is processed and contains artificial ingredients.

Other alternatives (e.g., almond butter, mixed nut butter)

A few people have abandoned peanut butter altogether for other types of nut butter. The most popular? Almond butter, with many supporting the Kirkland brand. "I have moved to the almond butter. PB is good, AB better IMO," one person writes.

Homemade Peanut Butter

Some prefer making their own. "Have you tried making your own? Stores like Sprouts, Bristol Farms, Winco, Wholefoods, Lazy Acres has the machine that allows you to produce a homemade nut butter .. no added preservatives … all natural from its native form," one person suggests. "Go to Mom's Organic Market and grind some fresh peanut butter into a to-go container. That's been my wife and my favorite peanut butter of all time, especially if you sprinkle a little salt on it," another suggests. "Mom's freshly ground peanut butter is incredible. It comes out warm from the grinder and you never need to spend time mixing it. DE. LICIOUS."

Smucker's Natural Peanut Butter

A number of people claim that Smucker's Natural is the best-tasting peanut butter. "Unpopular opinion: Smucker's all natural pb is superior," one person maintained, with 49 others agreeing, with one pointing out that "it comes in glass," as plastic packaging is a common complaint about other brands. "The Smuckers natural peanut butter tastes better," another fan stated.

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's, especially the crunchy variety, is another crowd-pleaser. "Trader Joe's crunchy is better but this is a solid deal, people saying it needs to be refrigerated or it will spoil aren't eating enough peanut butter," one person claims. "I also appreciate that Trader Joe's also sells unsalted peanut butter. Just peanut butter without palm oil or salt. It's the best! I am fan of Costco and wish they would also sell unsalted peanut butter," another says. "To me TJs has the best natural pb – sooo salty and when refrigerated (after stirring) it has the perfect consistency," a third chimes in.

Adam's Natural Peanut Butter

Those who like natural peanut butter are on team Adam's Natural Peanut Butter. "We buy the Adams chunky stuff instead," one Redditor commented. "Same here. And while I'm not sure if they put "organic" on their label I do know that Addams uses organic peanuts. (And the only ingredients are peanuts and salt!) TBH I think if Addams weren't available I'd go with the Kirkland peanut butter," another added.

Teddie Peanut Butter

Teddie Peanut Butter, a natural option from Massachusetts, was also praised by fans. "Actually Teddie brand PB is far superior, but Kirkland brand is a good substitute," says one person. "I usually buy Teddie's from Costco … same ingredients," one says. People noted the superior texture and taste.

Kirkland (Costco's brand)

Overall, Kirkland Organic Creamy Peanut Butter took top honors. "There is no substitute for their PB," the original poster declared. "I'm obsessed with this peanut butter," agreed another. One of the main reasons people swear by it is that it is the most natural. "Kirkland is just peanuts and sea salts. Other 'natural' brands add palm oil, sugar, and molasses. I prefer the other brands but with people trying to be as close as 'natural' as possible, Kirkland does a good job," one person explains. "I love it so much. It has become the baseline for all other peanut butter to be compared against," one says.