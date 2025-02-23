The #1 Pizza Chain Fans Say Has the Best Crust—Do You Agree?

What makes a good pizza a consistently great pizza, time after time? The crust. Say what you want about the quality and choice of toppings and cheese—those things are obviously very important—but nothing will ruin a pizza faster than bad crust. There's a reason pizza chefs spend so much time perfecting that dough. According to data from Statista, consumer spending on pizza delivery in the United States amounted to approximately 16.5 billion U.S. dollars in 2023—that's a lot of people choosing pizza as their fast-food meal of choice.

It's safe to say people vote with their wallets, which makes Dominos America's favorite pizza, with the company making almost $9.03 billion in sales in 2023—and that means the crust is a huge hit with customers. Dominos fans are obsessed with the chain's signature Hand Tossed Pizza Crust, with that iconic garlicky flavor. "Our Handmade Pan pizzas are made from fresh, never frozen dough that's hand—pressed into a pizza pan to create a nice, thick crust," the company says. "The Hand Tossed pizza crust is thinner than the Handmade Pan, but thicker than the Crunchy Thin. Hand Tossed crust dough is stretched to your preferred size. Once we bake the pizza, this crust is accented with a garlic—oil season blend."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Redditors and Chefs Agree

That yummy crust is what keeps Dominos at the top of the pizza food chain. One Redditor recommended asking for Pan Crust well done, and the response was one of strong approval. "It's like a bakery fresh roll, carrying the weight of my dreams effortlessly. It's flakey, golden, rich and buttery. Beautiful." one excited pizza fan said. "I love Domino's hand tossed dough! To me, it tastes like the inside of a warm fresh baked soft pretzel," another commented.

Even food professionals love Dominos, especially the thin crust pizza. "It's such a bizarrely delicious thing," Raleigh restaurateur Ashley Christensen told The Food Section. "It just kind of blew my mind… The dough, it's almost like eating a super delicious pastry. It has a laminated quality to it. It's incredible how it holds up."

Chef Jason Stanhope agrees, saying he always orders Dominos for other chefs. "It's not shocking that it's delicious," he told the publication. "It's perfectly salty and fatty and crunchy. I think sometimes people are hesitant to love something that's from a chain or isn't local, but the simple fact is, it's delicious. Those chain restaurants are what they are for a reason. They're consistent and they're really good. I'm not eating Domino's every night of the week, but when you have it, it feels like a nice little treat."

There's a $9.99 Deal Going on Now

If you're in the mood for delicious pizza after reading this, Dominos is offering customers any crust, with any toppings, for $9.99 each, when they order online between Feb. 10—March 2. We asked Dominos and they confirmed the deal is for any size pizza!

"Domino's is known for providing abundant value, and this is no exception," says Kate Trumbull, Domino's executive vice president – chief marketing officer. "We're excited to give customers another fantastic, customizable deal to enjoy. Whether they want carryout or delivery, New York Style or Handmade Pan, pineapple or no pineapple, customers can pile on the toppings, create their favorite pizza combination, and savor it at an even sweeter price."