5 Restaurant Breakfasts That Contain More Calories Than a Cheeseburger

Discover the chain restaurant breakfast platters packed with calories.

How calorific is your typical restaurant breakfast platter? A restaurant breakfast can easily get into the thousands of calories when you consider items like pancakes and waffles, not to mention butter and syrup, sausage and bacon. Meanwhile an average cheeseburger can contain from 700 to 1,200 calories, depending on size and toppings (any sauce on that burger and the calories will go through the roof). Here are five restaurant breakfasts that contain as many calories as a cheeseburger.

Black Bear Diner Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

Black Bear Diner‘s Bigfoot breakfasts will leave even the hungriest diner satisfied, and the Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs is no exception: This meal is 2450-2510 calories for breaded, deep-fried beef smothered in country gravy and served with 3 eggs and 2 homemade biscuits. The Big Bacon Breakfast is another high-calorie choice for 2110-2170 cals.

Perkins Classic Eggs Benedict

The Classic Eggs Benedict at Perkins contains 1280-1830 calories for two basted eggs, grilled ham and creamy hollandaise on an English muffin, served with fresh fruit and the choice of crispy hash browns or breakfast potatoes. The Southern Fried Chicken Biscuit Breakfast is another hearty option at 1550-1620 calories.

Bob Evans Whole Hog Breakfast

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The Whole Hog at Bob Evans is a beast of a platter at 1800-2000 calories: Two strips of crispy bacon, two sausage patties, two sausage links, one slice of hickory-smoked ham, two farm-fresh eggs cooked-to-order, one hotcake, and one slice of brioche French toast. Plus, your choice of home fries or hash browns. The Double Meat Farmer’s Choice is a close second at 1170 – 1780 calories.

Denny’s Lumberjack Slam

Denny’s Lumberjack Slam is 1010-2730 calories for a fairly hefty breakfast: Two buttermilk pancakes, grilled ham, two Applewood-smoked bacon strips, two all-pork sausage links, two eggs made to order, crispy hash browns, and white toast.

IHOP Country Fried Steak & Eggs

IHOP‘s breakfast menu has several impressively large options. The Country Fried Steak & Eggs is 1480-1580 calories for beef steak smothered in gravy, served with two eggs your way, golden hash browns, and two fluffy buttermilk pancakes. The Buttermilk Biscuit and Gravy combo is another high-calorie item (1450-1550 calories).