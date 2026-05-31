5 “Healthy” Restaurant Orders That Are Calorie Bombs

These seemingly nutritious meals from popular chains pack a surprising calorie punch.

How many calories are in your go-to healthy restaurant order? Even the most innocent-looking dishes could be packed with ingredients that take the calorie count into the stratosphere (why are salad dressings so calorific?). It’s entirely possible for good healthy food to also be high in calories, but diners should still have some idea of what they are choosing, especially if they are trying to be more mindful of calories and/or macros: Here are five seemingly-healthy restaurant meals that are actually very high in calories.

Cheesecake Factory Grilled Salmon Plate

The Grilled Salmon Plate at The Cheesecake Factory is 1270 calories, which seems a lot for grilled fish, broccoli, and mashed potatoes. You can get the Filet Mignon plate, also with mashed potatoes and green beans, for 840 calories, which is much better calorie-wise. Even the ribeye plate is less, at 1250 calories.

Texas Roadhouse California Chicken Salad

The California Chicken Salad at Texas Roadhouse is 970 calories, which is steep for a salad. This item is made with salad greens, strips of grilled chicken, avocado, jack cheese, pico de gallo and bacon bits with Honey Lime dressing. Delicious but the calorie count is something to keep in mind.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery Santa Fe Salad

The Santa Fe Salad at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery is 1040 calories. This menu item is made with romaine lettuce, blackened chicken breast, red onions, fresh avocado, sweet corn, tomatoes, jack and cheddar cheese ,and a dash of crispy tortilla strips. Diners watching calories should choose a salad from the “Enlightened” options.

California Pizza Kitchen Cauliflower Steak Piccata

The Cauliflower Steak Piccata at California Pizza Kitchen is listed on the “smarter swaps” menu, but still comes out to 1260 calories. Even the new Avocado Club Egg Rolls are 1164 calories. You’re better off with the 520 calories Spicy Buffalo Cauliflower.

Outback Steakhouse

The Fresh Sydney Salad at Outback Steakhouse is 940 calories for a meal made with fresh mixed greens, arugula, cucumbers, tomatoes, bacon, pepitas, Blue Cheese crumbles, balsamic glaze, your choice of dressing, and topped with grilled salmon. A nice alternative is the Perfectly Grilled Salmon plate, which is 600 calories.