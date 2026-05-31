4 Restaurant Chains with the Best Fried Popcorn Shrimp, According to Chefs

Chefs share the restaurant chains serving the best fried popcorn shrimp.

People love popcorn shrimp for its bite-sized crunch and bold, savory flavor. Each piece delivers a satisfying contrast between a crisp, well-seasoned coating and a tender, juicy interior, pairing perfectly with classic dipping sauces like cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, or spicy aioli. Whether ordered as an appetizer, snack, or part of a seafood combo, popcorn shrimp is a popular menu item for its convenience, texture, and crowd-pleasing appeal. “A great popcorn shrimp should be crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and packed with seafood flavor in every bite,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “The coating should stay light and crunchy without overpowering the shrimp, creating the perfect balance of texture and flavor. “He adds, “Whether served as an appetizer, snack, or seafood platter, the best popcorn shrimp is easy to share and even easier to crave.” You can find popcorn shrimp on seafood menus across the U.S., but here are the best four chains that deliver every time, according to Chef Dennis.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s popcorn shrimp is a very crunchy, heavily battered coating with a salty, indulgent flavor that feels like classic fast-food seafood comfort. There are several options, like popcorn shrimp with fries and hush puppies, or a basket with just fried popcorn shrimp, or a snack-sized portion. It’s a top spot for Chef Dennis. “The bite-sized pieces are easy to snack on and pair perfectly with fries, hush puppies, and dipping sauces,” he says. “Their consistent crunch and nostalgic appeal continue to make them a longtime customer favorite.”

Bonefish Grill – Bang Bang Shrimp

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Bonefish Grill is a slightly more upscale option for popcorn shrimp, appreciated for its higher-quality shrimp and lighter, crispier breading compared to fast-food versions. “Bonefish Grill’s Bang Bang Shrimp has become one of the most recognizable shrimp appetizers at any restaurant chain,” says Chef Dennis. “The crispy fried shrimp are tossed in a creamy, sweet-and-spicy sauce that delivers bold flavor in every bite.” He adds, “The combination of crunch, heat, and tangy sweetness makes this dish incredibly crave-worthy and easy to share.”

Joe’s Crab Shack – Shrimp Trio

The Shrimp Trio at Joe’s Crab Shack offers a nice variety, including crispy, coconut and popcorn shrimp, with fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies. “Joe’s Crab Shack serves crispy fried shrimp with a casual, beachy seafood shack vibe that makes the dish feel fun and approachable,” says Chef Dennis. “The shrimp are lightly breaded and fried until golden brown, creating a crunchy exterior while keeping the seafood tender inside.” He adds, “Paired with fries and house-made sauces, it’s a crowd-pleasing seafood favorite.”

Red Lobster

Red Lobster offers diners an affordable way to enjoy seafood without compromising on quality or flavor. While one of the biggest draws is the signature warm, delicious Cheddar Bay biscuits, popcorn shrimp is another must-have item, Chef Dennis says. “The breading fries up light, crisp, and flavorful without feeling heavy, making each bite balanced and satisfying,” he says. “It’s one of the chain’s most iconic seafood dishes for good reason.”