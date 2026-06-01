7 Fast-Food Cheeseburgers Ranked Worst to Best

We ranked popular fast-food cheeseburgers based on their sodium content.

If you’re craving a good basic cheeseburger but worried about the health impact, it’s helpful to know about factors such as sodium in your favorite choice. Even a small cheeseburger can be packed with enough sodium to take a daily chunk out of your daily limit, so knowing which burgers have more sodium is key (especially if you plan on having more than one). So which ones should you know about? Here are seven fast food cheeseburgers ranked from worst to best in terms of sodium content.

Whataburger with Cheese

Whataburger‘s Whataburger with Cheese contains 1650 mg of sodium for the burger alone. “Today, each and every Whataburger is made to order, right when it’s ordered. And they’re still made with 100 percent pure, never-frozen beef and served on a big toasted five-inch bun with all ‘the extras’ to suit your taste,” the chain says.

Wendy’s

Dave’s Single at Wendy’s contains a quarter-pound of fresh, never-frozen beef, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard, mayo, and onion on a potato bun. This fan-favorite burger contains 1170 mg of sodium per burger, and 560 calories.

Sonic Drive-In Sonic Cheeseburger

Sonic Drive-In‘s Sonic Cheeseburger is a popular menu item at the chain: A 100% pure seasoned beef patty layered with melty American cheese, crinkle cut pickles, ketchup, onions, creamy mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes on a golden, toasted bun. This burger has 1360 mg of sodium.

Five Guys Cheeseburger

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A Five Guys Cheeseburger contains 1050 mg of sodium, which can go up depending on toppings. This burger has American-style cheese melted between fresh patties and placed on a soft, toasted sesame seed bun. As with all the burgers, diners can add as many toppings as they want.

Culver’s ButterBurger Cheese

Culver’s ButterBurger Cheese contains 1020 mg of sodium for the single size. “We use only fresh, never frozen beef, seared on a grill after you order. Topped with real American cheese made in Wisconsin and served on a lightly buttered, toasted bun,” the restaurant says.

Burger King Cheeseburger

A Burger King Cheeseburger contains 810 mg of sodium for a flame-grilled beef patty topped with melted American cheese, crunchy pickles, yellow mustard, and ketchup on a toasted sesame seed bun. It’s also one of the lowest-calorie options, at just 300 calories for the burger.

McDonald’s Cheeseburger

The McDonald’s Cheeseburger is 300 calories and 720 mg of sodium per burger. “Our simple, classic cheeseburger begins with a 100% pure beef burger patty seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper. The McDonald’s Cheeseburger is topped with a tangy pickle, chopped onions, ketchup, mustard, and a slice of melty American cheese,” the chain says.