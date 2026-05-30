7 Restaurant Chains Customers Say Have the Best Onion Rings

Skip the fries for these crispy, golden sides from Burger King, Culver’s, and more.

Onion rings may not be as common as fries, but the good ones are worth going out of your way for. Diners love these crispy-on-the-the-outside, tender on the inside savory sides, with bonus points for ones made of real onions instead of onion paste. When deep-fried to golden perfection, the batter should actually hold up well and stick to the onion instead of slipping off and leaving a naked onion sliver behind. While not every restaurant gets this right, here are seven restaurant chains customers say have the best onion rings.

Burger King

I recently tried Burger King‘s onion rings again for the first time in years and was pleasantly surprised at how crunchy and flavorful they were, and apparently I’m not the only one. “I love BK onion rings, I wish they sold their zesty sauce in bottles I’d never not have one in the fridge,” one fellow onion ring enthusiast commented. The restaurant is also bringing back Crown Nuggets nationwide beginning June 2 for the first time since 2011, and launching a Crayola-themed King Jr. Meal featuring a 4-pack of Crayola crayons, colorable crowns and interactive packaging, available starting June 9.

Red Robin

Customers say it’s probably a good thing Red Robin‘s onion rings aren’t part of the bottomless deal because they’d probably be run out of business. Smart on the part of the company! “Red Robin’s onion rings are very good,” one fan shared.

Culver’s

Culver’s food is excellent across the board, so of course the onion rings are, too. These thick-cut onion rings are made from whole white onions, battered with a subtle blend of spices, fried to order and salted the second they leave the fryer. “They may be the the only fast food rings I’ve had that are actual whole rings instead of onion paste,” one fan said.

The Habit

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Diners swear by the delicious onion rings at The Habit. “Most are pretty severely under-fried. I order from Habit Burger because you can get them extra crispy,” one customer said. “The Habit’s are awesome!” another responded.

Huey’s Burger

Huey’s Burger batters its famous onion rings (made from red onion) in house every single day so you know you’re in good hands. “The burgers and onion rings were phenomenal so I’m giving it 5 stars. The new smash burger was the best burger I have had in a very long time. Onion rings cooked just right as well,” one diner said.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

The Homemade Onion Rings at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen are fresh-cut, hand-battered and made to order. “I received an email today from Cheddars announcing that their onion rings are back!!! I LOVE their onion rings,” one happy fan said.

Bubba’s 33

The Big O’ Rings at Bubba’s 33 are sliced fresh, hand-battered, fried, and served with Bubba sauce. “We really enjoy it here. The onion rings are amazing! We’ve been to a few different ones and have always had great service,” one diner shared.