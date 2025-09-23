7 Restaurant Chains With the Best Pork Chops

Pork chops is one of those dishes that is firmly placed in the comfort food category. A simple cut of meat, pork chops can be fried, baked, or grilled, but needs a little TLC as the meat tends to be a lot more lean than beef or chicken. This versatile menu item is usually served with delicious sides, sauces, and gravy, making it the ultimate no-nonsense American staple. So which restaurants have pork chops so good customers rave about them? Here are seven chains serving up deliciously savory pork chops.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel's Tuesday Country Fried Pork Chops consists of two seasoned battered chops golden-fried and smothered in country gravy. Each order is served with two classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. "Never had a fried pork chop that had such a crisp batter on it. This actually looks more like chicken," one diner said.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse offers Grilled Pork Chops (boneless chops seasoned and served with peppercorn sauce) as part of its Country Dinners menu. “Sometimes I get down in life….. and then I eat a pork chop dinner from Texas Roadhouse and realize everything is going to be okay. 5 stars, amazing as always,” one fan said.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse has a delicious Double Bone-In Pork Chop Weekend Special on Friday and Saturday after 4pm and all day Sunday. “This mouthwatering 16 oz. slow-roasted double bone-in pork chop is cooked to perfection, delivering rich, juicy flavor in every bite. Glazed with a delicious honey dijon mustard, it strikes the perfect balance of sweet and savory, elevating the dish to a whole new level,” the chain says.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse has tasty Mesquite-Grilled Pork Chops on the menu, which are mesquite wood-grilled and drizzled with BBQ sauce. “Stop in for a great meal of pork chops! I enjoyed the stuffed pepper soup along with the pork chops that were cooked to perfection!” one diner said.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill has a fan-favorite Tuscan-Grilled Pork Chops dish on the menu, consisting of two pork chops served simply grilled or with a choice of one of Spicy Sicilian Butter or Garlic Aioli. “Fantastic meals always, the best pork chops in the industry, always great service, great atmosphere, of course top of the line pastas always made fresh to order,” one happy customer said.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Diners at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille say the Perry’s Famous Pork Chop is the best they have ever had. “A recipe perfected over four decades, our chop is rubbed with a secret blend of seasonings, cured, roasted, slow smoked, caramelized, finished in the oven and topped with Perry’s herb-garlic butter, and carved tableside during dinner service each evening,” the chain says.

Waffle House

Waffle House‘s Pork Chop Dinner and Pork Chops & Eggs Breakfast are delicious, fans say. “The pork chops are where it’s at tbh,” one Redditor said. “I’m not personally a pork chop person but a lot of my customers [have] them smothered and capped and rave about it,” another commented.