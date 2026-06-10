5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Coconut Shrimp, According to Diners

Discover where to find the crispest, top-rated coconut shrimp.

Coconut shrimp is a flavorful spin on the classic crispy fried shrimp, packed with amazing taste and a perfect crunchy texture. These savory seafood treats are nice and crunchy with a savory-sweet profile that goes perfectly with dipping sauces and sides like fries and slaw. If you’re craving really good coconut shrimp deep-fried to golden perfection every time, the following spots have you covered. Here are five chains with the best coconut shrimp, according to diners.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse has the Gold Coast Coconut Shrimp, which is six jumbo shrimp hand-dipped and rolled in coconut, fried until golden and served with a creole marmalade. “:That coconut shrimp is so delicious,” one diner said about the fan-favorite appetizer.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack has a Coconut Shrimp meal, served with pineapple plum sauce, fries, coleslaw, and hushpuppies. “Lunch at Joe’s Crab Shack again, can’t stay away from that coconut shrimp. They also have an excellent membership card,” one diner said.

Red Lobster

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Red Lobster‘s Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp meal is made with hand-breaded jumbo coconut shrimp served with piña colada sauce and the choice of one side. “Those Parrot Isle shrimp with the pina colada sauce were BOMB,” one fan raved. “Fried in a breading that includes shredded coconut, it pairs perfectly well with that sweet and creamy sauce. I kept ordering them.”

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. has the Dumb Luck Coconut Shrimp, which is served with fries, coleslaw, and a Cajun marmalade. “It’s just the best shrimp ever, that’s all I can say,” one fan said. “I LOVE the calamari, the clam chowder is amazing. The coconut shrimp with the orange marmalade dipping sauce will make you wish you were alone.”

Coco Shrimp

The Coco Shrimp plate from the Hawaiian-inspired chain of the same name is made with six hand-battered shrimp breaded with sweet coconut flakes and fried, served with sweet chili dipping sauce. “Coco Shrimp is honestly so good!” one diner said. “The food is always fresh, flavorful, and super satisfying. The shrimp is cooked perfectly every time, and the different sauces give it that extra kick.”