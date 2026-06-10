5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Seafood Combination Dinners, According to Diners

From massive shellfish towers to loaded fried platters.

If you’re in the mood for a seafood combo platter, plenty of spots have excellent options for diners who want a good variety of fish, shrimp, scallops, oysters, and more. This combo plates are usually served with sides and sauces for dipping, resulting in a truly hearty meal for one person or the perfect appetizer for a group to share. If you want a good seafood combo dinner diners rave about, the following five chains are well worth checking out, fans say.

Eddie V’s

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The Shellfish Tower at Eddie V’s contains shrimp, Blue Point oysters, and Maine lobster on Ice. This seafood combo is served with champagne mignonette, atomic horseradish and housemade stone mustard sauce. “They deliver the best seafood tower ever,” one fan said. “Everything was super fresh, with delightful sauces and lots of them. No skimping, this was deluxe and posh.”

The Capital Grille

The Grand Plateau at The Capital Grille contains jumbo lump crab, North Atlantic lobster, shrimp cocktail, and oysters on the half shell. “Pretty much the best steak and seafood I have ever had. Loved every single thing about my meal last night,” one diner raved.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods has a Starter Sampler that is perfect for sharing: Half orders of fried shrimp and scallops, Rhode Island-style calamari, shrimp pot stickers, and bang bang cauliflower. “Being in Boston, a city celebrated for its seafood, Legal Sea Foods captures the essence of local flavors, particularly with dishes like their famous lobster. The price point is reasonable, especially for seafood, ensuring a good balance between quality and cost,” one diner said.

Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime has a “Smoking” Shellfish Tower diners love, with items like oysters, crab, lobster and shrimp. “Everything on the Shellfish Tower was so fresh and flavorful, and I love how they give you a warm side of butter with a candle underneath it,” one diner said.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen offers diners a variety of seafood combos, like the Pappadeaux Platter which contains generous amounts of catfish fillets, shrimp, oysters, fried shrimp, and crawfish. “We had a wonderful experience,” one diner said. “My friends ordered the Pappadeaux fried seafood platter. And let me tell you for the price that is so much darn food it’s insane,” one fan raved.