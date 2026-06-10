From scratch-made classics to homestyle favorites, these chains are known for great biscuits.

If you have ever been to the South, you are well aware that almost every meal involves biscuits. The small, savory, flaky-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside bread pairs well with everything from ham and eggs to gravy and jam, and is simply delicious on its own. You don’t have to be in the South to enjoy the culinary delicacy. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best biscuits, according to diners.

Bojangles

Bojangles is famous for cooking up scratch-made buttermilk biscuits. “Bojangles and it’s not even close,” one Redditor says in a feed about the best fast food biscuits. “Bojangles is the best,” adds another. “This was the best tasting biscuit I’ve had in a long time. You can watch through a window as an employee makes the biscuits. And Country Ham is a treat, much more flavorful than city ham,” a Facebooker writes.

Biscuitville

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Biscuitville cooks up biscuits every fifteen minutes and offers endless items centered around them. “That gravy biscuit is most definitely worth the wait and, side note, can cure a hangover from the depths of hell,” one Redditor declares. “Yesterday I grabbed a Country Ham biscuit from Biscuitville and let me tell you, it was so good! They truly have the best country ham biscuits. They know how to make their biscuits and also not skimp on putting the country ham on them,” a Facebooker says.

Tudor’s Biscuit World

Tudor’s Biscuit World has several options for biscuits. “Tried Tudor’s for the first time a few months ago while I was in the WV area. Now I can’t stop wishing they had franchise spots in the south. I don’t think they understand how well biscuits sell down here! A guy could make a killing. And as others remarked, Tudor’s is the ideal food when you’re hungover,” a Redditor says. “The Mountaineer is the only thing I eat when I go to Tudors,” another says.

Hardee’s

Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. serve big, fluffy biscuits for breakfast. “We pride ourselves in making our biscuits the right way—from scratch. A batch of our warm, fluffy biscuits comes fresh out the oven every 15 minutes, ready to help you greet the day,” Hardee’s states on its website. “Hardee’s biscuits have been the best for 30 years. Always better than McDonalds,” a Redditor says.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has some of the most legendary, homestyle biscuits baked fresh and served with gravy or jam. When the chain attempted to switch to a frozen biscuit, they faced significant backlash and promptly backpedaled. “Fresh baked biscuits…better than you remember,” they wrote in the caption on an Instagram post revealing the switch. “Cracker Barrel was built on biscuits, so when you told us our biscuits weren’t the same anymore, we took it to heart,” the company wrote across the clip. “Oh my gosh! We just stopped and ate breakfast yesterday and the biscuits were absolutely delicious!!!!” a diner commented on the post.