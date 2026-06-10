5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish Appetizers, According to Diners

Satisfy your seafood cravings with these top-rated chain restaurant starters.

Fried fish appetizers, whether in the form of tacos or fish bites, are a delicious appetizer that complements any type of meal or dish. Crispy on the outside and flakey on the inside, fried fish lends itself perfectly to a variety of dipping sauces, making it an ideal appetizer for one person or a group to share. If you want to guarantee your next restaurant meal comes with the best fried fish appetizer, here are five chains diners love.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods diners can enjoy the Crispy Fried Fish Tacos starter, made from North Atlantic whitefish, pickled red cabbage, chipotle aioli, and pico de gallo. “Clam chowder is creamy with a good pepper kick and the fish is flaky and clean-tasting (don’t skip the lobster roll),” one fan shared.

Captain D’s

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Diners at Captain D’s can opt for the delicious batter-dipped fish as an appetizer. “I come here often for the southern fried white fish or the catfish 🐟. The prices are reasonable, it is always fried fresh, and the pieces are large!” one diner said.

Long John Silver’s

The Fish Tacos at Long John Silver’s make a perfect appetizer: This menu option is two tacos featuring perfectly fried Alaskan Pollock, topped with fresh cabbage tossed in lime vinaigrette, and drizzled with signature Baja sauce. “My fish was hot, and the taste superb, hush puppies fresh, I love their coleslaw,” one fan shared.

California Fish Grill

California Fish Grill diners can get a Battered Fish piece as a side or appetizer with any meal. “You can truly taste the quality of the ingredients. We’ll definitely be coming back!” one diner raved.

Joe’s Crab Shack

The Captain’s Plate at Joe’s Crab Shack is perfect for sharing as an appetizer: This variety plate contains BBQ Snow Crab, crispy fried shrimp, and fried fish fillet with fries and coleslaw. “10 star!! Delicious food. Get the crab and shrimp app or the sampler platter as the balls of fire are the bomb too,” one fan said.