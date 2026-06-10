5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Coleslaw, According to Diners

Diners share their favorite spots for fresh, creamy, and tangy coleslaw.

Good coleslaw made in-house, with the freshest of fresh ingredients is a must-have at any restaurant chain that serves fried chicken or seafood (especially fried fish). This tangy, creamy salad is usually made with carrots and cabbage with a mayonnaise-based or vinaigrette dressing, and absolutely delicious when prepared with love and care. So where is the coleslaw so good it’s worth the trip alone? Here are five restaurant chains with the best coleslaw, according to fans.

Church’s Texas Chicken

The coleslaw at Church’s Texas Chicken is the perfect accompaniment to the fried chicken, especially the spicy fried chicken. Guests can choose coleslaw as their side in the chain’s classic combos. “I have to try the onion rings, the coleslaw was delicious!” one fan said.

Culver’s

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Culver’s coleslaw is a creamy, sweet, and tangy side made fresh daily with crisp shredded cabbage and carrots. “I love getting a side of coleslaw and putting it on a burger. A southern version is even better. Cheeseburger with chili and slaw and onions,” one diner shared.

Red Robin

Customers love the coleslaw at Red Robin, which is creamy with a hint of mustard. This coleslaw is part of the burger chain’s iconic bottomless sides deal. “Red Robin coleslaw is amazing,” one diner said.

Skippers Seafood & Chowder House

The coleslaw at Skippers Seafood & Chowder House is sweet, tangy, and refreshing. “Fries were crispy on the outside & soft on the inside. Cole slaw had good flavor & was fresh,” one diner shared.

Legal Sea Foods

The coleslaw at Legal Sea Foods is tangy, fresh, and delicious. “The lobster roll was incredibly buttery, and the lobster meat was firm, chewy, and slightly sweet. Fries and slaw were the perfect pairing,” one fan said.