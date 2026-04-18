5 Best Premade Ravioli Brands, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best premade ravioli brands for easy pasta nights

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When you’re craving pasta, there’s nothing better than homemade ravioli, but on busy weeknight evenings, most people don’t have the time or energy to make it from scratch. But there are actually several premade ravioli options that hit the spot and are hassle-free. However,

not all brands are worth putting in your cart. To find the best choices, Eat This, Not That! asked Melanie Portman, chef and recipe developer at Droolrecipes.com, to share the top five premade raviolis.

Giovanni Rana

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Giovanni Rana ravioli has a balance of convenience and an almost homemade quality, which is rare in the refrigerated or frozen pasta aisle.

“Giovanni Rana is the benchmark — fresh pasta texture, proper filling-to-dough ratio, and flavors that taste like they were developed by someone who actually eats in Italy,” says Chef Melanie. “The Chicken and Roasted Garlic is the one I keep in my refrigerator at all times. Three minutes in boiling water and it’s done. My nonna would approve.”

Buitoni

Buitoni Four Cheese Ravioli offers creamy, familiar flavor, tender pasta, and fast cook time—making it a dependable, no-fuss option for an easy pasta night.

“Buitoni has been making fresh pasta in the US for decades, and the four cheese ravioli is their strongest product,” says Chef Melanie. “The ricotta-to-cheese ratio is well balanced — creamy without being heavy — and the pasta holds its shape through a full boil without splitting. A reliable weeknight staple.”

Whole Foods 365

Whole Foods 365 offers better ingredients and reliable quality at a lower price point, making it one of the more appealing store brands for everyday shopping. The Three Cheese Ravioli is a standout, according to Chef Melanie.

“The clean ingredient list is what sets the 365 line apart — real ricotta, real parmesan, no fillers,” she explains. “The pasta is thin enough to cook evenly, and the filling stays put. For a store brand, the quality punches well above the price.”

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s Spinach & Ricotta Raviolini is quick, versatile, and lightly flavored, making it an easy base for a meal.

“It’s so delicious that it’s easy to eat the entire package in one meal,” says Chef Melanie.

The Butternut Squash Ravioli is also a fan favorite when it’s available.

“Trader Joe’s seasonal ravioli is the one people talk about for a reason,” says Chef Melanie. “The butternut squash filling is sweet and savory in the right proportions, and it pairs beautifully with a simple brown butter and sage sauce. It comes back every fall, and people stock up. I do too.”

Celentano

The cheese ravioli from Celentano is an affordable, familiar, and easy meal that has a mild, classic flavor that Chef Melanie calls the “old-school pick.”

She explains, “Celentano has been on grocery store shelves since the 1940s, and the cheese ravioli is the product that built the brand. The filling is straightforward ricotta and romano, the pasta is sturdy, and it holds up to a heavy marinara without falling apart.”