8 Best Protein Powders Ranked From Costco and Beyond

Selecting the right protein powder is essential for achieving your health and fitness goals. Our ranking of the top eight protein powders, from Costco's Kirkland Signature to Optimum Nutrition's Gold Standard, is based on comprehensive criteria, including ingredient quality, protein content per serving, cost-effectiveness, taste, mixability, and third-party testing certifications. We scrutinized each product's ingredient list to favor those with high-quality protein sources and minimal additives. Protein content per serving was paramount, as it directly impacts muscle recovery and growth. Cost per serving was also considered to ensure affordability without compromising quality. Taste and mixability were assessed through personal use and consumer feedback, recognizing that a palatable and easily blendable protein powder enhances the overall user experience. Lastly, third-party testing certifications were valued to guarantee product purity and label accuracy.

The protein powder that secured the number one spot excelled across all these parameters, offering superior ingredient quality, optimal protein content, excellent taste, and verified purity through rigorous testing. Its cost per serving reflects its premium formulation, providing exceptional value for those seeking the best in protein supplementation. By adhering to these stringent criteria, we've identified a product that supports your fitness objectives and ensures a satisfying and trustworthy consumption experience.

MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate – Affordable, High-Quality Protein

Cost Per Serving: $0.63

MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate takes the eighth spot for its great value and impressive 25g of 100% whey protein isolate per serving. With zero sugar and fat, it's a clean, efficient protein source that supports muscle growth and recovery without added calories. Each serving also provides 5g of BCAAs, essential for muscle repair and performance. Gluten-Free and available in a generous 6.0lb size (88 servings), this protein offers the lowest cost per serving on our list, making it an unbeatable option for those on a budget. The Salted Caramel flavor is deliciously indulgent, making it easy to stick to your fitness goals while enjoying a tasty treat.

Levels Grass Fed Whey Protein – Pure, Grass-Fed Goodness

Cost Per Serving: $0.87

Levels Grass-Fed Whey Protein ranks seventh with its 24g of protein per serving sourced from grass-fed whey, offering a cleaner, more sustainable option. It also packs 5.4g of BCAAs, making it a solid choice for muscle repair and recovery. This protein is free from added sugar, sucralose, and artificial ingredients, making it an excellent clean-eating option. The Double Chocolate flavor is rich and smooth, providing a satisfying treat without any of the unwanted additives. For those who prioritize high-quality, grass-fed protein with a focus on clean ingredients, Levels delivers a premium product.

The 8 Unhealthiest Protein Powders You Can Buy Right Now

Premier Protein Whey Protein Powder – High-Protein, Low-Sugar Excellence

Cost Per Serving: $0.94

Premier Protein Whey Protein takes the sixth spot for its impressive 30g of protein per serving combined with only 1g of sugar and just 150 calories. This protein powder uses a blend of whey protein isolate and concentrate, offering a fast-digesting source of protein that's perfect for muscle recovery and daily protein needs. With no soy ingredients, it's also a clean choice for those with specific dietary preferences. The Vanilla flavor is smooth and versatile, making it easy to incorporate into shakes, smoothies, or recipes. If you're looking for a high-protein, low-sugar option that doesn't sacrifice taste or quality, Premier Protein delivers.

Orgain USDA Organic Plant Protein Powder – Clean, Plant-Based Power

Cost Per Serving: $1.40

For those seeking a plant-based protein, Orgain USDA Organic Plant Protein takes the fifth spot with its clean, organic ingredients and impressive nutritional profile. Each serving delivers 21g of plant protein from a blend of pea, brown rice, and chia seeds, ensuring a smooth, digestible protein source. It's USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, and Soy-Free, making it an excellent choice for those with dietary restrictions. Additionally, with one billion probiotics per serving, it supports gut health alongside muscle recovery. The Vanilla Bean flavor is creamy and satisfying, making it a top choice for anyone looking for a high-quality, plant-based protein.

Dymatize ISO Hydrolyzed Whey Protein – Ultra-Pure & Fast-Digesting

Cost Per Serving: $0.97

For those who prioritize purity and rapid absorption, Dymatize ISO100 is a standout. Each serving packs 25g of hydrolyzed whey protein isolate and whey isolate, ensuring lightning-fast digestion for optimal muscle recovery. With just 1g of fat and 120 calories, it's a lean, efficient option for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Plus, 5.5g of BCAAs support muscle repair and growth, making it a powerhouse post-workout choice. The Fruity Pebbles flavor adds a fun, nostalgic twist, mixing smoothly for a shake that's as enjoyable as it is effective. If you're after a clean, fast-absorbing protein with great taste, Dymatize ISO100 delivers.

Here's What Protein Powder Does To Your Waistline

Kirkland Signature Whey Protein – High-Quality & Budget-Friendly

Cost Per Serving: $0.78

Kirkland Signature delivers impressive quality at an unbeatable value, earning its place at number three. Each serving provides 25g of whey protein from a blend of isolate and concentrate, ensuring a solid mix of fast and sustained digestion for muscle recovery. With 5.6g of BCAAs, plus just 1g of sugar and 3 net carbs, it's a clean, low-carb option that doesn't compromise on taste. The Creamy Chocolate flavor is smooth and satisfying, making it an easy go-to for post-workout shakes or daily protein boosts. If you're looking for a cost-effective protein powder that still delivers on nutrition and performance, Kirkland Signature is a smart choice.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder – The Trusted All-Around Performer

Cost Per Serving: $0.696254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A staple in the protein world, Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey secures the second spot with its proven formula, great taste, and solid nutrition profile. Each serving delivers 24 grams of high-quality protein from a blend of whey protein isolate, concentrate, and hydrolyzed whey, ensuring fast digestion and sustained amino acid release. With 5.5g of naturally occurring BCAAs and 1g of EAAs, it supports muscle recovery and growth without unnecessary additives. Plus, it's Gluten-Free, rBST-Free, and backed by decades of trust in the fitness community. The Vanilla Ice Cream flavor mixes smoothly in water or milk, making it an easy, reliable option for anyone looking for a versatile, effective protein powder.

Ascent 100% Whey, Native Whey Protein Blend – The Cleanest, Fastest-Digesting Protein You Can Get

Cost Per Serving: $0.88

Topping our list is Ascent 100% Whey, a protein powder with an ultra-clean ingredient profile and high bioavailability. Each serving packs 25 grams of fast-digesting native whey protein, the least processed form, preserving more naturally occurring amino acids for superior absorption. It's Certified Gluten-Free, rBST-Free, and contains zero artificial ingredients or fillers, making it a top choice for clean-eating enthusiasts. With 5.7g BCAAs, 12.1g EAAs, and 2.7g leucine, it's optimized for muscle recovery and protein synthesis. The smooth Vanilla Bean flavor mixes easily, proving that clean, adequate protein doesn't have to sacrifice taste. Whether you're an athlete or just seeking a premium protein source, Ascent is one of the purest options available.