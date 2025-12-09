5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Ramen, According to Diners

Diners say these Japanese chains serve the richest broth and most satisfying ramen bowls.

I love good ramen year-round, but there is nothing better during the cold winter months than a bowl of ramen made with love and care. This delicious item is deceptively simple—it’s essentially a noodle soup, but the quality of the noodles, toppings, and especially the broth can make or break the dish. Many independent Japanese spots have excellent ramen available, but there are also a handful of chains where the ramen is raved about by diners. Here are five of those restaurants.

Daikokuya

The ramen at Daikokuya is unforgettable, diners say. “For over a decade, this has been my favorite ramen shop,” one fan shared. “The noodles are properly springy, the broth is flavorful, and the ramen eggs are done right. I’ve been to too many shops that think a ramen egg is a simple hard boiled egg, so this is worth a mention. The bamboo shoots do not have that icky canned taste many serve up, either. Do yourself a favor and get the kotteri add-on for your broth. It’s dang good and I never skip it since I tried it the first time.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ippudo

Ippudo is famous for serving up exceptional, authentic ramen. “Wow. Woah. Wow. 10/10 would recommend. A bit pricey, but the food, attention to detail and service really justify it. I haven’t been to Japan since 2019 and this felt as authentic as having ramen in Tokyo. For real!” one happy diner said.

HiroNori

HiroNori calls itself the best craft ramen in California, and diners agree. “Great ramen. The tonkontsun and shoyu was the best of my day. And the pork buns are a MUST if you visit this place,” one guest shared.

Ichiran

East Coast-based Ichiran is outstanding, diners say. “The ramen was so rich and full of flavor. Noodles perfect, I had the perfect meal, quiet, comfortable and fast service. Best ramen I’ve had, would go out of my way to come back again,” one fan shared.

Jinya Ramen Bar

Jinya Ramen Bar serves up ramen fans rave about. “Went here late at night since most other places were already closed, and honestly this was the perfect spot. I got the Original Tonkotsu Red — bold flavors, rich broth, and amazing texture in every sip. Exactly the kind of comforting, flavorful ramen you crave after a long day,” one diner shared.