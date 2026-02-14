7 Best Hot Dog Brands With Real Beef, According to Shoppers

These 7 beef hot dog brands skip fillers and deliver real flavor.

Hot dogs are the quintessential cookout staple, a delicious, savory option that always feels like a treat. While very tasty, in the past hot dogs were notorious for being packed with mystery ingredients and fillers, and little if any actual beef. These days there are still lots of brands offering hot dogs with questionable ingredients, but there are also plenty of options for shoppers who want hot dogs made of 100% real beef and ingredients they recognize. Here are seven of the best hot dog brands shoppers love, made from actual real beef.

Applegate Natural Uncured Beef Hot Dogs

Applegate Natural Uncured Beef Hot Dogs are made from 100% grass-fed pasture-raised beef. These are my favorite hot dogs. They’re made with high quality ingredients. I don’t eat hot dogs often so I’m picky when I have them. I made them in the toaster oven and it smelled like a cook out. Delicious!” one happy shopper said.

Hebrew National All Natural Beef Franks

Hebrew National All Natural Beef Franks are made from 100% kosher beef with no added nitrates or nitrites except those naturally occurring in sea salt and celery powder. “I purchased these for my grandchildren and they love them!! They have a lot of flavor and no added nitrates which is very important. I have tried all of the other natural hot dogs out there and these are the best by far,” one shopper shared.

Teton Waters Ranch Uncured Beef Hot Dogs

Teton Waters Ranch Uncured Beef Hot Dogs are made with 100% grass-fed, finished beef, uncured without any fillers, added nitrates, nitrites or sugar, ranked number 1 by us for good reason. “I eat them cold like a beef jerky stick,” one Sprouts shopper said. “They are the most delicious hot dogs I have ever eaten. I got them on a buy one get one free deal because I would never spend $6 on a small pack of hot dogs, but they instantly became a staple and now I can’t get enough. I didn’t know hot dogs could be so delicious.”

Oscar Mayer Classic Beef Franks

Oscar Mayer Classic Beef Franks Hot Dogs are made with 100% beef. “These are the best hot dogs,” one Walmart shopper said. “As a child, I grew up eating whatever hot dog was affordable on moms budget, which weren’t beef. I tried these one day, pan fried on the stove and DELICIOUS…this is now the ONLY hot dog I buy.”

Snake River Farms American Wagyu Hot Dogs

The Snake River Farms American Wagyu Hot Dogs are made from 100% American Wagyu beef combined with a signature blend of spices. “What a unique and delicious meal. They taste like no other hot dog,” one shopper wrote in the reviews. “Quality all the way. After serving these we will never go back to any other hot dog brands.”

Nathan’s All Natural Uncured Beef Franks

Nathan’s All Natural Uncured Beef Franks are made with 100% beef, minimally processed with no added nitrates or nitrites, no artificial ingredients, fillers or by-products, and no corn syrup. “When I tried these Nathan’s All-Natural hot dogs, I suddenly felt guilt-free about eating hot dogs. They taste great and, being nitrate free, I feel good about feeding them to my kids,” one Kroger shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fork In the Road Honest Dogs

We love the Fork In the Road Honest Dogs, sold exclusively at Whole Foods. Not only do they taste great, but these hot dogs are made from 100% pasture-raised beef, perfect for the whole family to enjoy. The deli meats are also exceptional.