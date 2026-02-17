7 Best Refrigerated Cinnamon Rolls, According to Shoppers

Shoppers say these refrigerated cinnamon rolls bake up fluffy, sweet, and bakery-worthy.

Ready-to-bake cinnamon rolls are the ultimate breakfast treat: Quick, convenient, with no mess to deal with. These rolls often come with icing included, so all you have to do is heat them up, drizzle on some icing, and you have delicious warm cinnamon rolls that will make your kitchen smell like a patisserie. There are lots of great brands and varieties to choose from, and some are so good customers are buying them on repeat. Here are seven of the best refrigerated cinnamon rolls you can get at the store, according to shoppers.

Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls With Original Icing

Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls With Original Icing is a classic favorite for many shoppers. “I’ve always used these, they tastes the best!! And they’re my family’s favorite, too!!” one fan raved. “My go to favorite rolls … good tasting and hits the spot.My go to favorite rolls … good tasting and hits the spot,” another agreed.

Amazon Grocery Cinnamon Roll Dough with Original Icing

Amazon Grocery Cinnamon Roll Dough with Original Icing are fluffy and delicious, fans say. “These were surprisingly good, better than Pillsbury. I use an airfryer to make these and with Pillsbury they never rise much, but these did rise and become very fluffy,” one Amazon shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Annie’s Organic Cinnamon Rolls with Icing

Annie’s Organic Cinnamon Rolls with Icing are “GOATED”, fans say. “Best Cinnies in a can hands down. We buy 3-4 boxes when they go on sale,” one Costco shopper said. “They are far and away superior to Pillsbury. Like no comparison better. We have never gone back after finding these. A lil pricey, sure, but they’re organic and just happen to be the best we’ve had,” another raved.

Immaculate Baking Company Organic Cinnamon Rolls

Immaculate Baking Company Organic Cinnamon Rolls contain no preservatives, artificial flavors, or hydrogenated oils and fans love them. “Just tried these for the first time over the weekend and they are amazing, so fluffy and yummy!” one Sprouts shopper said. “My family is health food adverse for the most part, and they were raving about how good these are. We all agreed these are better than any other brand of cinnamon rolls we’ve ever tried.”

Great Value Cinnamon Rolls with Icing

Great Value Cinnamon Rolls with Icing take just 20 minutes to bake in the oven and are—as the name would suggest—fantastic value. “I recently bought the name brand more expensive ones of these and my family hated them!” one Walmart shopper said. “The Great Value brand truly is better and cheaper. What more do you need! These are my kids’ favorites and turn out great every single time!”

Trader Joe’s Organic Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls

Trader Joe’s Organic Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls are fluffy, cinnamon-sugary spirals, with perfectly sweet Vanilla Icing. “Organic jumbo cinnamon rolls are so good! 10/10 I will buy these in bulk they’re so good!” one shopper raved. “As a dairy free household (kid is deathly allergic) these are a weekend brunch staple,” another commented.

Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls with Cinnabon Icing

Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls with Cinnabon Icing is a Sam’s Club exclusive shoppers are obsessed with. “Quick and easy dessert that even the kids can make. They are moist, not too sweet and delicious. If you didn’t know, you can freeze the unopened containers for later and they are perfect since we buy everything in bulk!” one fan shared.